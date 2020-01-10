Campobello Island grocery store won't close, thanks to new owner

Someone has stepped forward to save the only grocery store on Campobello Island, which was set to close in March.

Greg Hooper, owner of Uncle Mayn's Convenience in St. George, signed a letter of intent to buy the Campobello Village Mart for an undisclosed amount.

After the store announced it was closing, people from the island called Hooper asking if he'd be interested in taking the store over.

"I threw [the owners] an offer and we agreed on a price and now we're going to see if we can make it work," Hooper said.

Richard and Patricia Bent, owners of the store, announced the closure on Facebook on Dec. 31. The store was set to close on March 31, laying off four employees.

A declining local population and lack of support meant it was no longer feasible to operate the store, the owners said.

Only 800 people live on Campobello Island permanently, but in the summertime that population swells to 3,000.

The Campobello Village Mart is the only store in the area that sells groceries, alcohol and lottery tickets. The store is located at 924 on Route 774.

Nicola Matheson owns Nikki's Island Convenience, located at 2 Cooks Point Rd, about a 10-minute drive from the Campobello Village Mart.

Although not a full-fledged grocery store, Nikki's sells some vegetables, deli and other essentials.

She's glad Hooper has decided to buy the Village Mart.

"I think it's great for the island," Matheson said.

"I'm hoping we can all still work together and be a team that serves the island together."