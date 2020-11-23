Campobello receives mention, mistakes in Obama's latest memoir

Campobello Island is getting a little literary shine from a former president of the United States.

Barack Obama's latest memoir, which covers roughly the first half of his time in the White House, includes a passing mention of the island.

In one passage, Obama laments not being able to travel anywhere without accompaniment by the White House press corps, even when going to his daughters' school events or on a date with his wife.

He then mentions the relative freedom previous presidents enjoyed in their spare time, such citing 32nd president Franklin Delano Roosevelt sailing up the New England coast to Campobello Island.

The Roosevelt family maintained a cottage on the island from the late 1800s to the 1950s and the Roosevelt spent lots of time there.

The cottage is now an international park and historic site, and its stewards are stoked about the mention.

"It's thrilling," said Kate Johnston, manager of marketing and visitor services at the park.

"We know how important Campobello was to the Roosevelts and to everyone who visited because of them, just because of the spectacular natural beauty and the opportunity for a retreat that it gives you."

A Roosevelt family tradition

Roosevelt spent many summers on the island, from the time he was a child well into his years as president.

And while he may have been out of the prying eye of media while on the island, he wasn't exactly alone on later trips.

"There's some footage of FDR after his first 100 days in office," said Will Kernohan, the park's manager of interpretation and education.

"He takes a triumphant sail all the way up the coast, I think, from Massachusetts all the way up to Campobello Island … he's trailed by a destroyer. And I think they engaged in some shenanigans with the press."

In fact, because of security concerns and limited movement because of polio, Roosevelt would often sleep on the navy destroyer while using the cottage for meetings and social events.

"It was too difficult for him to move around at that time," said Kernohan.

"They kind of kept him on the destroyer for security reasons."

Island becoming a literary favourite

This isn't the first time the small island has been mentioned in a major book.

The island is an important location in Margaret Atwood's follow up to The Handmaid's Tale, called The Testaments, which was released last year.

The island is an important location in Margaret Atwood's follow up to The Handmaid's Tale, called The Testaments, which was released last year. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

With The Testaments winning the Man Booker Prize and Obama's A Promised Land selling 1.7 million copies in its first week, Campobello Island is on a run of mentions in the biggest books of the year.

"I think it speaks to the incredibly unique character of a very personable little island off of the coast of New Brunswick," said Johnston.

"There is something really special about Campobello. It has really interesting people that live on it and really interesting characteristics. And, you know, where it's located in the world gives it this really fascinating history."

Nova Scotia?

It wouldn't be a political memoir without a bit of controversy though.

The passage doesn't mention Campobello Island by name, although it's clear that's the island being referred to, and the island isn't credited to the right province either.

"I knew that during the Great Depression, FDR had passed weeks at a time sailing up the East Coast to an island near Nova Scotia," wrote Obama.

CBC News reached out to Obama's office for comment but did not receive a reply.

"We are going to extend an offer to former President Obama to come and visit and we'll give him a geography lesson and a sailing lesson," said Kernohan. (Submitted by Roosevelt Campobello International Park)

While the former president was about 77 kilometres off geographically, it's possible he mixed up a previous adventure in Roosevelt's lifetime.

"When FDR was about 14 years old, he had a friend … and they thought they were going to solve the mystery of Oak Island," said Kernohan.

"They actually sailed from Campobello to Nova Scotia to find the … mysterious treasure … but I think it just turned into a couple of days sail for them. And of course, they didn't really find anything."

Regardless, the people who look after the historic site take no offence at the misunderstanding, instead treating it as a learning opportunity.

"We are going to extend an offer to former President Obama to come and visit and we'll give him a geography lesson and a sailing lesson," said Kernohan.

"We'll welcome him to Campobello, New Brunswick, and we'll show him where we fit in in the grand scheme of things in Passamaquoddy Bay."