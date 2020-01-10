Campobello's only grocery store closing its doors

The only grocery store on Campobello Island is shutting its doors.

The Campobello Village Mart announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 30 it will close March 31, laying off four employees.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of the VillageMart as of March 31, 2020," owners Richard and Patricia Bent said in the post.

"Thank those who supported us for the past 7+ years and hope you understand the fact that we would like to have a life together with our families."

Patricia Bent said Thursday the writing has been on the wall for more than a year. She has been spending time in Alberta for about 18 months establishing another business, while her husband maintained the store in the final months.

'We can't survive'

Bent said a declining local population and a lack of local support have made operating the store no longer feasible.

"We can't survive," she said.

"We'd love to see the island have a grocery store. We'd love to see it, but lack of support is not helping at this point."

Bent said most shoppers head across the border into Lubec, Maine, and the Village Mart, previously the Co-Op, can't compete with American prices, especially on government-regulated goods like cigarettes, despite efforts to keep markups at a minimum.

Many residents have also become accustomed to American products and they won't buy the Canadian version, she said.

"We have a hard time selling Canadian Kraft Dinner because they grew up on American Kraft Dinner," she told CBC News.

Bent released a letter dated Sept. 27, 2019, describing in detail the hurdles facing the store and calling on the community to consider supporting the local store or, at least, emphasize with staff dealing with ongoing issues.

'The problem is residents of Campobello want the benefits of the rest of Canada but do not support what they have," she wrote. "Sales are dropping and we are running out of energy to keep trying new things."

Call for year-round ferry service

The announcement led Green Party Leader David Coon to renew a call for year-round ferry service to Campobello.

Island residents can only reach mainland New Brunswick via a private seasonal ferry or by bridge to Maine and more than an hour's drive from the border at St. Stephen.

Noting higher scrutiny at the U.S. border, Coon said residents are being treated like "second-class citizens."

"It's a question of justice," he said. "It really is not right that fellow New Brunswickers are not connected to the rest of the province and are forced to go through customs and cross an international border to take care of regular business at home."

There have been many calls for year-round service, and a committee was struck to explore the options and lobby government officials.

A January 2019 consultant's report, commissioned by the Year Round Ferry Development Committee and funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, suggested it would cost about $1.9 million to have service run throughout the year, using the same Deer Island route.

For her part, Bent said year-round service wouldn't save the store.

The Village Mart "thrives" in the summer months when the population of 800 swells to 3,000, but she said the permanent residents aren't supportive during the off-season.