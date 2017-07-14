Ferry uncertainty hits Campobello tourism hard as summer season ramps up

On the eve of the Canada Day long weekend, the reservation list for the Campobello Whale Watch Motel is unusually short, says owner Frances Langerfeld.

The Fundy island's tourism operators would normally be licking their chops for the first long weekend of the summer, but Langerfeld said operators are instead bracing for another season of uncertainty and fewer tourists.

On Friday, it still remained unclear when the seasonal ferry service to the island would resume. The service to and from Deer Island — the only way to mainland New Brunswick that doesn't involve leaving the country — has been offline for more than a year.

Langerfeld, who sits on the board of the Campobello Island Tourism Association, said the lack of ferry service hit the local tourism industry hard last year and businesses are feeling the effects again this summer.

"This business needs it," she told CBC News on Friday.

Her motel alone lost about 80 reservations last summer because of the situation, she said, and they have "very few reservations" heading into the long weekend.

Other businesses are in the same boat, she said, and that means fewer people dining in restaurants, shopping and taking whale-watching tours.

Uncertain return

The seasonal ferry, which is privately owned and operated by East Coast Ferries, was taken offline because of equipment problems. The company has not answered repeated calls from CBC New Brunswick, but a voice message earlier in the week said a "tentative" date to resume service was Friday.

That date appeared to be scrapped on Thursday when the voice message was updated to say an inspection of the vessel was postponed until Friday and a new start date would be confirmed later.

The company apologizes for any inconvenience, the message said.

Langerfeld said the company is singing a familiar tune. The company kept postponing the ferry's return date throughout the outage last summer.

"The uncertainty has been particularly bad," she said. "That the hard part, the company's inability to communicate."

Campobello Island, in the Bay of Fundy off the province's southwestern coast, is only accessible these days via a bridge from Maine and more than an hour's drive from the border at St. Stephen.

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial Bridge is the only year-round link between Campobello Island and the mainland. (Courtesy of BayofFundy.com)

Langerfeld said many Canadian visitors aren't keen, or aren't allowed, to travel through the U.S. border and will look elsewhere for a vacation.

The inspection the voice message refers to is a Transport Canada inspection, said New Brunswick Southwest MP Karen Ludwig. A clearer timetable will only be known following the inspection, she said.

The island's representative in Ottawa said she senses a high level of frustration among Campobello residents, who look to government-subsidized ferries in other parts of the province.

"They're looking for a safe, reliable and consistent ferry service, so they know when it's operating and they can start relying on that," Ludwig told Information Morning Saint John on Thursday.

Year-round ferry service

A committee was formed last year to lobby for year-round ferry service. Jack Flynn, the committee's new chair, has called on the government to subsidize a year-round ferry service — similar to the provincial river ferry system.

A consultant's report, commissioned by the group and funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, suggested it would cost about $1.9 million to have service run throughout the year, using the same Deer Island route.

Jack Flynn is the new chair of the Year Round Ferry Development Committee. He is concerned that there is no interest on the part of politicians to subsidize a ferry service. The private ferry service did not run at all last summer, and hasn't yet started this summer. 6:31

The report stated without a year-round ferry the island's population, which has dwindled to 800, will be halved within the next 40 years.

Flynn said there are multiple reasons for a drop-off in tourism, suffering businesses and population decline, but restricted access to mainland New Brunswick from the Fundy isle is a key factor.

The report, released in January, also recommended that government enter into a contract with East Coast Ferries to run the service. But Flynn said there's no political will at the provincial level for such a proposal.

The seasonal ferry to Campobello Island is expected to be up and running soon after more than a year of being offline, says the operator. (CBC)

A Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said this week the provincial government "continues to discuss this issue and raise it with our federal counterparts."

"We are aware of the concerns that the residents of Campobello Island have regarding year-round access to and from the island," Jeremy Trevors said in an email.

Provincial jurisdiction

Ludwig said she is unwavering in her support for a reliable ferry and will continue to work with municipal and provincial officials.

"The short-term solution could be the seasonal ferry … but a longer-term solution needs some serious conversation, some serious planning," Ludwig said.

She said since the ferry passage remains within New Brunswick, it's largely a provincial jurisdiction.

MP for New Brunswick Southwest, Karen Ludwig, has talked with the new mayor of Campobello, Brett Newman, and the provincial government about securing a reliable and consistent ferry service to the island. 10:48

The MP said federal infrastructure money is available to the province through a 10-year, $673-million funding deal signed last year with the previous government.

"The majority of that is still on the table," Ludwig said.

Langerfeld said the year-round ferry idea isn't universally welcomed across Campobello out of concern, among others, for the cost and that it might raise taxes.

She said a year-round ferry might be a stretch too far, instead saying an extended season with limited off-season runs might be a better solution.