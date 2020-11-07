Ferry service to Campobello Island will continue throughout the winter months and into May, the government says, overturning a decision just weeks ago to stop seasonal service at the end of December.

In late November, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that ferry service would be discontinued Dec. 31. That meant Campobello residents would have no choice but to travel through Maine to reach mainland New Brunswick.

But as COVID-19 cases surge in Maine, and in New Brunswick — which reported a record number of active cases Wednesday — the department has revisited that decision.

"With rising case levels, especially in Maine, we thought it was important to provide certainty to residents," department communications manager Mark Taylor said Thursday.

Rather than reviewing the service's availability month by month, which the department has previously done, the decision was made to rule out any disruption and continue the service right through until regular seasonal service resumes in June, Taylor said.

"Obviously, with the arrival of Omicron, it's important … for residents to have ferry service they can depend on in these difficult times. We wanted to provide that certainty."

Taylor said the cost of extending the ferry service is about $60,000 a month.

The ferry, privately owned and operated by East Coast Ferries Ltd., connects Campobello Island to Deer Island, where people can take a year-round ferry to mainland New Brunswick.

Under the new extended arrangement, it will run four times a week, dependent on weather and on days determined by East Coast Ferries.

Schedules are posted and updated on the company's website and on Facebook page.