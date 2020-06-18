Border shutdown might keep Campobello Island's international park closed

One of New Brunswick's top tourist attractions is likely to stay closed this summer in response to the shutdown at the U.S. border.

The Roosevelt Campobello International Park draws more than 160,000 visitors per year to see the summer home of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Most are Americans who cross the international bridge from Lubec, Me. to Campobello Island.

With the U.S. border closure extended to July 21 earlier this week, officials are now strongly considering keeping the park closed this season.

Superintendent Michelle Landry said the park normally opens in mid-May but the buildings have remained closed during travel restrictions. The natural areas and trails have stayed accessible for residents.

"We'll try and be optimistic but I think realistically it's probably not going to be able to happen," she said.

The International Bridge between Lubec, Me and Campobello Island, N.B. is closed to non-essential travel under COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

The international park is jointly funded, administered and staffed by Canada and the U.S. It sees between 150,000 to 270,000 visitors each year, with 90 per cent coming across the bridge from Maine.

Campobello Island is only accessible without leaving Canada through a seasonal ferry service to and from Deer Island. The rest of the year residents and visitors must drive more than an hour from St. Stephen through the U.S.

Roosevelt-Campobello International Park is located just after the international border and offers tours of two historic cottages, including the president's summer home. The property also offers more than 1,100 hectares of natural areas with walking trails, gardens, beaches, forests and shoreline.

Landry said operations this summer are dependent on the situation at the border. The park would need to open on Aug. 1 to be worth it, since the season ends in early October. A decision is expected to be made in early July.

"If we are depending on just, you know, maybe a couple thousand people coming across on the ferry over a couple of months we have to weigh that with the expense and the effort that goes into opening up the entire park," she said.

The park has more than 80 employees during the summer months. Most of the staff are Campobello residents, while 10 per cent are Americans who travel across the border each day to work.

Landry said the decision was made to keep all staff on payroll this year to allow for flexible operations. The park is free to visit and receives federal funding from both countries.

Tourism industry worried

The island's tourism industry, already struggling amid the border closure, is worried about the impact if the park's cottages remain shuttered this summer.

Fran Langerfeld is the vice-president of the local tourism association and the owner of the Campobello Whale Watch Motel. She said visiting the Roosevelt Cottage is what brings the majority of her guests to the island.

Business also comes from tourists driving through the border to take the ferry or interested in whale watching — both not expected this year.

"If the park is not open it's basically a total hit to business," she said.

Roosevelt Campobello International Park offers tours of two historic cottages, and more than 1,100 hectares of natural areas with walking trails, gardens, beaches, forests and shoreline. Officials expect the buildings to remain closed to visitors this season. (Submitted by Roosevelt Campobello International Park)

Langerfeld said she hopes her motel will be able to pay its bills and break even this year with the help of ferry traffic, which resumed this week. But she expects other Campobello businesses, especially those with mortgages, will have a harder time.

"Some of the businesses are just simply not going to open. And some of us probably will not survive," she said.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen to everybody and whether people can keep going for next year or not if the park is closed."

Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch said the decision by the park's commission to close most amenities is "unfortunate" but he understands the pandemic is a difficult time for the industry.

"I also want to remind New Brunswickers that the Herring Cove Provincial Park on Campobello Island will be open this summer," he said in a statement. "I plan to visit it myself as it is a beautiful part of our province."

Roosevelt Campobello International Park is the top tourist attraction on Campobello Island. (Submitted by Roosevelt Campobello International Park)

'It's so disappointing'

The park would normally have hundreds of visitors per day at this point in the year.

Landry is American and lives across the bridge in Lubec, Me. She said her community on the U.S. side of the border is also feeling the effects of the cross border shutdown

"It's really not a great thing for the local economy but of course we all know we need to do what's right and keep public health and safety in mind and just ride this thing out," she said.

If the park stays closed this season, it would be its first summer not operating since opening in 1964. It did close for a few days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks brought cross border travel to a near standstill.

The Head Harbour Light on Campobello Island. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Kate Johnston, the manager of marketing and visitor services, said the park is also developing virtual programming to share the history of the property.

"Even though many of our visitors live very far away, they still will be able to sort of have that experience and have that interaction with our interpretive staff," she said.

The international park also plans to maintain its trail network throughout the summer and may offer some outdoor activities, such as guided hikes.

"It's pretty difficult right now and it's so disappointing," Landry said. "But we feel that we need to look at this situation as positively as possible. There's a lot of projects that we're tackling right now that we wouldn't normally be able to because it gets so busy during the season."