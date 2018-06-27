Skip to Main Content
18th-century tents at Fort Beauséjour ready for modern-day campers

If you ever wanted to sleep in an 18th-century-style tent at an old fort overlooking the Tantramar wetlands and the Bay of Fundy, you're in luck.

Tents set up to encourage people to discover — or rediscover — the historic site in southeastern New Brunswick

Kate Letterick, Sarah Morin · CBC News ·
A tent at Fort Beauséjour is bolted to a wooden platform and comes with sleeping pads, a propane stove, an LED lantern, a table, a bench, stools, and a fire pit with grill top for cooking. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Fort Beauséjour-Fort Cumberland National Historic Site, not far from New Brunswick's border with Nova Scotia border, has set up three tents inside the fort walls for visitors to camp under the stars.

Mathieu D'Astous, the national historic site and visitor experience manager at the fort, said the site is looking for new ways to attract visitors.

The tents can be rented for weekend and weekday camping. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"It's a great way to discover the place and connect with the past as well," D'Astous said.

"You totally get a sense of what it would have been like back in the 18th century."

One tent can fit four adults. It costs $70 to camp in a tent for one night.

Mathieu D'Astous, national historic site and visitor experience manager at Fort Beauséjour said he's excited to see what people think of the 18th century style tents. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Each tent is bolted to a wooden platform and comes with sleeping pads, a propane stove, an LED lantern, a table, a bench, stools, and a fire pit with grill top for cooking.

An outdoor sink for drinking water and dishwashing are located behind the visitor centre. Firewood is available for $4.90 for one 0.75 cubic foot bag or $6.80 for a one-cubic-foot bag.

A small sink and portable washrooms are located outside the museum as well.

The interior of one of the three tents available for camping at Fort Beauséjour. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

People can reserve the tents for weekdays or weekends. Reservations are open until Sept. 3.

Canada Day is already booked, and fort officials hope other bookings will be coming this week.  

"We're really excited to see what people think," D'Astous said. "I'm kind of eager to try it out myself."

