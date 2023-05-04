Evictions cancelled after Campbellton tenants win appeal at tribunal

Residents of a Campbellton apartment complex have learned their sudden eviction notices have been cancelled by the province's Residential Tenancies Tribunal.

The tenants in the northern New Brunswick units were told last month they had until July 2 to move out, after the building was sold to a new owner. The move left them scrambling to find new places to live in a city with little-to-no rental housing.

Géraldine Lévesque said she's already made plans to move into a new apartment building now under construction, but the cancelled eviction will allow her to stay in her current unit until the new one is ready at the end of this year.

"I'm relieved," Lévesque, told Radio-Canada in French. "It looks like the reason they gave was not acceptable to put people out, to do what they wanted to do with it."

Géraldine Levesque holds the letter she received from Service New Brunswick notifying her that her eviction has been cancelled by the Residential Tenancies Tribunal. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

The building on Andrew Street was recently sold to a company that specializes in housing and transportation for health-care workers. Canadian Sustainability Labs also recently purchased a second apartment complex with nine units in Campbellton's city centre.

When reached by CBC News, a spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

Retirees appealed to tribunal

In the eviction notice issued to tenants, Canadian Sustainability Labs said the building would no longer be used as residential housing.

The residents living there are all retirees, and many said they wanted to remain in the building for the rest of their lives. The former church was converted into housing about two years ago.

In the decision letter sent to residents, mediator Erin Doucette wrote that she contacted the new owner to ask about the intended use of the property. She said Canadian Sustainability Labs explained it provides housing and vehicles to temporary workers, which she quoted in her decision.

"This property will be used for commercial purposes in the short term for health-care professionals temporarily deployed in the Campbellton region for one of our clients. These health-care professionals will not have to pay for these facilities. The cost is covered by our client, who provides the health-care professionals," the letter says in French.

The former church on Andrew Street in Campbellton was converted into housing about two years ago. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Doucette wrote in her decision that the eviction notice does not provide a valid reason under the Residential Tenancies Act.

"After having examined and taken into consideration the evidence provided by the owner, I'm not convinced that the owner has demonstrated that the premises will be used for purposes other than housing," Doucette wrote.

Lévesque said she and her neighbours are celebrating the tribunal's decision.

"There's a law for tenants as much as there's a law for owners," she said in French.

Shortage of rentals

The eviction notices in May drew attention to the lack of rental housing in the region.

Jean-Guy Lévesque, mayor of the newly amalgamated Campbellton Regional Community, had met with the tenants and encouraged them to contact the tribunal.

He said the decision is "good news."

"We have a housing problem, but there's a way to solve that problem. Taking people out of their apartments and replacing them with another couple or person, for me that's not the way to do it," he said.

Campbellton Mayor Jean-Guy Lévesque said the city needs more rentals. (Submitted by Jean-Guy Levesque)

Lévesque said many seniors in the region are looking to sell their home in rural areas and move to the centre of Campbellton, where services are centrally located. The community is also struggling to find housing for health-care workers at the regional hospital.

"Everyday, every week, every month for the last four to five months, we've been running around to find apartments for a lot of people," he said.