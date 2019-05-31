Campbellton Regional Hospital temporarily closing obstetrics and pediatric services
The Campbellton Regional Hospital will close its obstetrics and pediatric services for a week in June because of “a shortage of medical resources,” according to a Friday news release from Vitalité Health Network.
The obstetrics and pediatric units will be closed from June 5 to 12
The obstetrics and pediatric units will be closed from June 5 to 12. The Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, about an hour away from the Campbellton Regional Hospital, will be accepting patients for those units during that time.
Pregnant patients can still go to the Campbellton Regional Hospital to be assessed and receive basic services, according to the news release.
Vitalité said it tried to find substitute doctors to avoid shutting down its pediatric and obstetric services, but it was unsuccessful.
