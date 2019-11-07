Campbellton hospital to close obstetrics, pediatric services for almost a week
Campbellton Regional Hospital will close its obstetrics and pediatric services for a week because of a lack of pediatricians.
Without a pediatrician, services will be closed Friday until Nov. 13
The Campbellton Regional Hospital will close its obstetrics and pediatric services for nearly a week because a pediatrician isn't available, Vitalité Health Network said Thursday in a news release.
The services will be closed from Friday until Nov. 13.
The services also closed for a week this past June because of "a shortage of medical resources."
Pregnant women in the Restigouche area will still be able to give birth at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, which is about an hour away from the Campbellton Regional Hospital.
Vitalité said it will contact patients who are at least 36 weeks pregnant.
Patients in need of special pediatric services will also be directed to the hospital in Bathurst.
