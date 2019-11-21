Obstetrical services to reopen for two weeks at Campbellton hospital

Obstetrical services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are reopening just before Christmas, then closing again in early January.

Delivery services will resume Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. until Jan. 6 at 8 a.m.

A lack of pediatricians has caused interruptions in delivery services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital since November.

After Jan. 6, services will be closed for an "indefinite" period, said a news release from Vitalité Health Network. Vitalité will reassess the situation on Jan. 10.

"We are doing our best to restore stability to our services offered to patients as we are seriously affected by a lack

of pediatricians," Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, said in the news release.

"Obstetrical and pediatrics services will definitely remain weakened in the coming weeks."

Vitalité said pregnant women can still go to the Campbellton Regional Hospital to obtain an assessment and receive basic services when the closure is in place.