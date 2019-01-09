Patient overflow forces Campbellton hospital to shut down 3 services, stop admissions

An overflow of patients has forced three services to close at Campbellton Regional Hospital, which says it is taking "extreme" measures to solve the problem.

The services — obstetrics-gynecology, surgical and outpatient clinics — are closed until further notice, the hospital's medical management team has told staff in a letter.

The overflow has been going on for several days at the northern New Brunswick hospital and has entered "a critical stage," the letter said.

The letter suggested patients were being kept on stretchers because there weren't beds for them. Staff recently reported an overflow of 42 stretchers, the letter said.

Staff will be implementing "extreme emergency measures" over the next seven days, and the situation will be reassessed daily.

The letter described several steps the hospital has taken to deal with the problem, including:

Diverting ambulances to other centres.

Accepting no new admissions until further notice.

Not allowing physicians in the community to do any direct admissions. This also applies to pending admissions.

Transferring admissions to Bathurst when no other alternatives are present.

Transferring orthopedic on-call coverage to Bathurst.

"We understand that this overflow is multifactorial and has a lot to do with beds being used for long-term care cases."

The letter went on to say the hospital is working with the Department of Social Development to try to resolve the issue.

Bathurst hospital already at full-capacity

Dr. Natalie Cauchon, a family physician at the Chaleur Regional Hospital​​​​​, said the hospital is already at full-capacity. This puts a lot of stress on doctors and nurses, who want to do everything they can to help the hospital in Campellton.

"We're all concerned and working hard to make sure there is nothing missed, and we're giving the best care," said Cauchon, who represents the Acadie-Bathurst region on the board of directors of the New Brunswick Medical Society.

"But it's always a struggle and it's always a risk when we're put under that much pressure."

Vitalité Health Network's website says the Campbellton hospital has 163 beds and serves residents in the network's Restigouche zone.

Patients from Quebec

Cauchon said many of the patients hospitalized at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are from Quebec, a bridge away from the New Brunswick city. Those patients will be redirected back to facilities in Quebec.

Other patients will be redirected to St. Quentin and Bathurst, especially for labour and delivery.

Cauchon said this can be hard on expectant mothers because they're not sure whether they will make it to the Bathurst hospital on time and because they're separated from their families.

"That's a lot of stress on the new mothers."

Not just a Campbellton problem

The Chaleur Regional Hospital's obstetrics unit also closed in 2018 and again earlier this year.

The unit was first closed in October, reopened for two weeks and then closed again in November. The unit was supposed to reopen again on Jan. 7 but was delayed another month.

"It seems to be an ongoing thing, not only in Campbellton but other hospitals are facing a reduction of services due to shortage or a lack of beds," she said.

She said more family doctors need to be recruited for northern parts of the province and more nurses and more extramural services are required.

Vitalité CEO Gilles Lanteigne will be speaking with reporters at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.