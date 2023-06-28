Welcome home: Campbellton region growing as part of population shift

When Jodi Hackett left the Campbellton region with her family as a child, she never expected to return.

Decades later, she left city life in Toronto behind to move back home to the village of Tide Head on the Restigouche River, now part of the amalgamation of Campbellton.

"When I told my sister we were looking at property and considering it, she didn't believe me," she said.

Hackett and her family are part of a shift in population growth in the area after decades of decline. People originally from the area are returning home, and some new residents are arriving without any ties to the community, drawn to the outdoors and quality of life.

Hackett and her husband Jean-Guy Bisson wanted to be close to family for raising their two-year-old son, William. They also wanted a quieter pace of life, making the move to northern New Brunswick in December 2020.

"In the winter we go cross-country skiing, we go downhill skiing. All of this is about an eight- to 10-minute drive from home. I couldn't get that in Toronto, I couldn't get that in Montreal, that easy access to outdoor activities," Hackett said.

Shortly after returning, the couple bought and launched the River Run Lodge, a restaurant in a former fishing lodge on the banks of the Restigouche River in Flatlands, around 20 kilometres went of Campbellton.

Hackett said she's seeing the area evolve as new businesses open up, many run by newcomers to the Restigouche region. She said the perception of the north shore is changing.

"Before you'd hear a lot of people almost putting the area down, even from people who lived here, because nothing was coming to the region. But now there's a lot more pride," she said.

"It's developing. It'll never be a big city and that's OK, as long as I think that the residents can have a little bit more what they're looking for."

Campbellton grew by 164 residents in the last census in 2021, bringing the population to 7,047, the first significant population growth since the 1960s and a major reversal of the decline reported just five years earlier. In 2016, the city's population decreased by 6.8 per cent, falling below 7,000.

In the River Run kitchen, two of the staff are recent arrivals from other provinces.

Brent Simpson moved from Toronto to Campbellton in March. He works as the chef at the River Run and said he fell in love with life in a small town in northern New Brunswick. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Chef Brent Simpson moved from Toronto in March. He said he enjoys having access to fresh local ingredients to cook with, such as seafood and fiddleheads — picked down the road in Tide Head, the self-proclaimed fiddlehead capital of the world.

"You know everyone, everyone knows you, everything's clean and fresh. From the difference of being in a large city and coming out here, it's almost day and night," he said.

On the Campbellton waterfront, Jeffrey Denham is busy grinding coffee beans, foaming milk and pouring lattes. Originally from Ontario, he launched the Early Bird Company espresso bar with his partner last week.

"I was looking for a place where I could enjoy backcountry skiing. Northern New Brunswick has a few mountains that I can backcountry ski, as well as four seasons of sport, all year, that I can enjoy," he said. "After I was here for two weeks I knew it was a spot that I wanted to stay a little longer."

Amber Beaton and Jeffrey Denham outside Early Bird Company, the espresso bar they opened up on the Campbellton waterfront. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Denham's partner Amber Beaton is also new to the region. Originally from Prince Edward Island, she moved for a job as a pharmacist in nearby Dalhousie.

"A lot of things changed with the pandemic and people are looking to slow down, or set roots somewhere else," she said.

Denham said people in the Campbellton area have been welcoming. He's joined the volunteer fire department in nearby Robinsonville, where he lives, and has gone to as many community events as possible to meet people — including the local cribbage night.

"After I was here for two weeks I knew it was a spot that I wanted to stay a little longer," he said.