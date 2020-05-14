Campbellton region sees increased law enforcement presence

People in the Campbellton region reported a more visible law enforcement presence on Saturday, as officials increased efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the area,

Members of the RCMP and peace officers with the Department of Justice and Department of Public Safety are monitoring the area this weekend for compliance with orange-level restrictions.

Spokesperson Const. Hans Ouellette said the public can expect to see officers in the region over the next few days.

"We're certainly focusing on education and engagement to limit the spread of COVID-19," he said.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPNB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPNB</a> will be monitoring Zone 5, Campbellton region with Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers over the next few days to help contain COVID-19. Remember to social distance, wear a facemask and avoid non-essential trips. <a href="https://t.co/nLQ0dxdgcj">pic.twitter.com/nLQ0dxdgcj</a> —@RCMPNB

Coreen Enos, a spokesperson for Public Safety, said an additional 30 peace officers are in the area to help RCMP and WorkSafeNB.

Enos said officers are watching for mask use and inspecting businesses for compliance with the mandatory orders.

Luc Couturier, the president of Campbellton's downtown business association, said the RCMP presence was visible on Saturday.

"They're going around town, they're going in businesses, checking our operation plans for COVID," he said.

Couturier, who owns Café Chez Wes, said visits have taken place everywhere from the soup kitchen to car dealerships.

"I think it's more to show how serious the situation is right now," he said.

Luc Couturier is the president of Campbellton's downtown business association. (Radio-Canada)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, was also in the region on Saturday.

Alysha Elliot, a Public Health spokesperson, said Russell arrived in the Campbellton area on Friday to meet with community leaders at the regional health authorities.

Couturier said he's glad Russell will be able to "see for herself" that most businesses have been following Public Health guidelines.

"Maybe the problems were coming from household reunions, parties, stuff like that, people putting their guards down," he said.