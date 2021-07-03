A man who was seen on video being punched several times by a Campbellton RCMP officer during his arrest last Friday in the northern New Brunswick city has been charged with breaching his probation.

André Yvon Mercier was charged Monday when he appeared by video conference in Campbellton provincial court.

He was released but is set to be back in court on Aug. 16.

RCMP Corp. Hans Ouellette said in a voicemail to CBC News that the charge stems from an incident last Friday, but he did not elaborate on what the incident was or return calls Wednesday afternoon.

Last Friday, a video surfaced on social media taken earlier that day, showing an RCMP officer attempt to restrain a man, who's since been identified as Mercier.

After a brief struggle, the officer can be seen striking Mercier several times in the head, upper arm and chest area.

The officer then appears to straddle Mercier while another unidentified individual appears to restrain his legs.

WATCH / Video appears to show Mountie hitting man several times

In response, the New Brunswick RCMP asked Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, or BEI, to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Once that is finished, a report will go to the New Brunswick Public Prosecution Service, which will determine whether charges should be laid against the officer.

The RCMP have provided little information about the arrest beyond saying that officers were responding to calls about a man entering a business while wielding a stick.

Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau has said he was shocked by the video and welcomes the outside review of what happened that day.