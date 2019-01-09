Campbellton obstetrical services suspended until Dec. 23

A suspension of obstetrical services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will continue until Dec. 23, according to a statement from the Vitalité Health Network.

Pediatric services will also be suspended at the hospital from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 and from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Obstetrical services at the hospital have been suspended since Nov. 22 because of an overflowing number of patients. Some of the other services that were also shut down at that time, including the admission of new patients, have been restored.

"Things are gradually improving, but we are now facing an intermittent lack of pediatricians in the coming weeks," Vitalité president Gilles Lanteigne said in the statement Tuesday.

"That is why we must continue the temporary interruption of deliveries in Campbellton."

Vitalité said the situation at the hospital will be reassessed later in the month.