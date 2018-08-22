Campbellton seeks financial relief from region to keep civic centre going

With the reopening of the Memorial Civic Centre fast approaching, the mayor of Campbellton is asking neighbouring communities for financial help to keep the multi-sport and recreation conference facility in operation.

While it's a difficult conversation to have, Mayor Stephanie Anglehart-Paulin, said it's one that's long overdue.

"We need the openness to sit down at the table to discuss how to keep the centre open in its full glory like it is right now," she said.

But the city has to overcome an annual $1.2 million shortfall to operate the centre. Meanwhile, Anglehart-Paulin said the income being generated — about $500,000 — doesn't cover the operational costs of the facility that has two ice surfaces, a pool, squash and racquet ball court and a conference centre.

Meanwhile, the civic centre was closed this past summer to save money on operation costs.

"We hate being here but it's the reality of our finances and it's time we adjust the services in accordance to the money that we have," she said.

A letter explaining the situation and requesting support from neighbouring communities went out on Aug. 9.

In the letter, Anglehart-Paulin asked those communities to include a regional civic centre contribution in their tax rate or decide whether their citizens should pay individual user costs for activities at the Centre such as minor hockey and swimming.

"The user fees would take the form of a leisure card which could possibly cost between $500 to $1,000 per individual not living within the Campbellton city limits," the mayor said in the letter.

But she said the exact costs will be determined by Campbellton city council.

Tough decisions

Another letter was sent to residents in the service commission, revealing the benefits of having the centre and how an increase in taxes would help operate the facility.

"That's the tough decisions that we're at," she said.

"That's why we're asking the neighbours if you don't want the centre closed we've got to kind of work together … I can't change the power bill."

When asked what would happen if there was no support from the region, Anglehart-Paulin was blunt with her response.

Campbellton Mayor Stephanie Anglehart Paulin, said people living in communities outside the city need to pay their fair share to use the civic centre. (City of Campbellton/Facebook)

"They won't use the facility and I'll keep the lights off," she said.

Balmoral Mayor Charles Bernard said he won't be responding to Campbellton's request for help.

He suggested the mayor and council start taking a hard look at their financial situation to find some savings within their own operation, rather than looking outside for help.

Bernard said the city didn't provide them with any details about how the civic centre is operated to even justify Anglehart-Paulin's request.

The Balmoral mayor questions why they need this extra help with a growing assessment on their tax base that has been giving them $3 million each year — an amount he said is increasing.

Bernard was critical of the city for developing new projects rather than dealing with the debt at the centre.

"When they do those big infrastructures, they don't consult with anybody then all of a sudden they realize it's difficult to manage," he said.

Other communities need support

Denis Savoie, mayor of Eel River Crossing, will respond toCampbellton's letter of request but said his answer will be "no."

After meeting Monday, he said his council will not support providing any assistance to Campbellton to operate the civic centre.

"Our issues is we're neighbours of Dalhousie and we know they'll eventually approach us to have support for their own facilities and we can't see ourselves supporting two major recreational facilities that are outside our community."

Savoie — like Bernard — didn't like the approach the city took by mailing letters to residents, before the topic could be discussed by councils and local service district members.

"That was kind of a surprise," he said. I don't think it was the best way to approach us."

But Anglehart-Paulin said she's not sorry for the approach the city has taken to get the message out that they need financial support.

Regional issue

The Campbellton Memorial Civic Centre has been open since 1992. ((Courtesy Alan Adams))

The Restigouche Regional Service Commission has a planned meeting Thursday and Savoie, the commission's chair, said the civic centre request is not on the agenda.

However, the issue could be brought up during a round table discussion. Savoie said such a request for help is not within the commission's mandate.

But Anglehart-Paulin disagrees.

"We've got to start looking at things together a lot more because we're running out of budgets to run the same things," she said.

"We're only going to get stronger if we're together."