Campbellton ICU closed for two weeks so redeployed staff can keep ER open

The intensive care unit at Campbellton Regional Hospital is closed temporarily because of a lack of staff.

Vitalité Health Network announced Thursday the unit will be closed until Sept. 9 to allow the emergency department to stay open.

Last week, the hospital said it would be downsizing the obstetrics-gynecology unit and redeploying staff to the ER to address the staffing shortage at the northern New Brunswick hospital.

But in a news release Thursday, Vitalité said a number of steps need to be taken before beds in obstetrics can be reduced, and the effects of that downsizing would not be felt for a couple of weeks.

Vitalité president Dr. France Desrosiers said the closure of the ICU was needed to keep the ER running.

"This will free up skilled human resources to keep our Emergency Department open and free up medicine beds in order to implement our initial temporary bed reduction plan," she said in the release.

Desrosiers said 50 per cent of nursing positions at the hospital are vacant, and closing the ICU will allow the hospital to "keep the Emergency Department in Campbellton open, provide safe patient care and give our employees a modest break."

New Brunswick patients in the ICU will be transferred to either the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst or the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Patients from Quebec or Listuguj First Nation will have a choice of being transferred to these hospitals or to one in Quebec.

Campbellton mayor concerned

Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau said he was worried about the closure and said it's a health hazard for the region.

"If something major happens, what will take place?" he asked. "The ICU is a very important part of the hospital. It's the second biggest thing after they come to the [ER.]"

He said the closure is a blow to more than the city, since the hospital serves the Restigouche region of New Brunswick, and the Avignon region and the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec.