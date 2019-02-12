Outpatient clinics and day surgeries that don't require hospitalization will resume at the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Wednesday, says the head of the Vitalité Health Network.

"The number of overflow patients has decreased significantly," after temporary closures were implemented last week, president and CEO Gilles Lanteigne said in a statement Tuesday.

But the hospital is still unable to take any new admissions until further notice, and other temporary measures will remain in effect until at least Friday, including:

The obstetric-gynecology unit remains closed.

The surgical suite remains closed for surgical procedures requiring hospitalization.

Ambulances could be diverted to other hospitals.

Overcrowding at the northern New Brunswick hospital reached a critical point one week ago, when 42 patients were on stretchers.

"The number of alternate level of care (ALC) patients remains worrisome and high at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and justifies maintaining most exceptional measures in place," the statement issued Tuesday said.

The regional health authority is continuing to work with its partners to quickly find safe alternatives for hospital patients requiring placement in a nursing home, said Lanteigne.

Vitalité will announce later this week whether all services can be restored.

Canary in a coal mine

The hospital crisis in Campbellton should be regarded as a canary in a coal mine for New Brunswick, according to an economist in Moncton.

Richard Saillant, who has long warned about a looming demographic crisis in New Brunswick, says the province has now entered "the red zone."

It's not surprising it's happening in the Campbellton region first, he said, because it's an area that's aging quickly. The median age in the town of Dalhousie, for example, is 60.

"So that means obviously greater demand for health-care services and elderly care," he said.

In addition, the area has lost more than half its youth over the past two decades, said Saillant. "That's the pool of future nurses and other health professionals. … So that compounds the problem."

More than 40 patients at the Campbellton Regional Hospital were on stretchers as of last Tuesday. (Radio-Canada)

At the Campbellton hospital, the number of patients on stretchers was down to 10 as of Monday, officials said.

Some patients were moved to the Campbellton Nursing Home, which has about 40 vacant beds because of understaffing.

"There is a storm gathering here — the grey tsunami, they call it," said Health Minister Ted Flemming.

"People are getting older, people are living longer, so there's a greater demand on the health-care system, while at the same time our population is not growing at a particular rate where we can recruit the amount of people that we need."

About one-third of the approximately 350,000 people working in New Brunswick are expected to retire within the next 10 years, said Flemming.

"Now that's a serious issue and that transcends politics," he said. "I mean, I can't make a wave a magic wand. Neither can my colleagues here. What we can do is start working and deal with it now."

Economist Richard Saillant says service suspensions at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are just the beginning of what the province can expect with its aging population. (CBC)

Saillant disagrees with the metaphor of a tsunami because tidal waves usually strike without warning. New Brunswick's aging population is more akin to climate change, he said, happening gradually for decades "and all of a sudden we realize that it's really serious."

It's happening now because the first baby boomers will turn 74 next year, said Saillant.

"But it's still nothing compared to what we're going to see in 10 years from now, when half of the baby boomers will be 75 and above."

"So those who think that this only happens in northern communities, and the three centres in the south are fine, we're deluding ourselves."

Richard Saillant is an economist and author in Moncton. 11:29

Saillant believes the provincial government needs to offer better pay and working conditions to attract more workers to the field.

It also has to attract enough immigrants to fill private-sector job openings, and the federal government has to recognize New Brunswick's plight and transfer more funding for health care, he said.

In the meantime, he recommended the province focus on making the most of the resources it does have.

That could include ensuring that health-care staff work at their peak qualifications at all times and that people with lower qualifications perform the simpler tasks, he said.

The province should also consider consolidating services to generate economies of scale, where appropriate, he said.