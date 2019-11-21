Campbellton Regional Hospital to reopen admissions

The Campbellton Regional Hospital will resume admitting patients Friday and reopen its surgical suite for priority surgeries requiring hospitalization, says the head of Vitalité Health Network.

The hospital's obstetrics-gynecology unit will remain closed, however.

Many patients at the hospital are still waiting for space in a nursing home, said a news release from the health authority late Thursday.

"Until the number of alternate level of care (ALC) patients drops significantly, it will be difficult to assure the proper functioning of the facility," said Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité, in the release.

The hospital was forced to close several services a week ago while it grappled with overcrowding.

With more than 40 patients on stretchers because there weren't enough beds, the hospital took several "extreme" measures, including diverting ambulances to other centres and not admitting patients.

The hospital began accepting ambulances again on Wednesday and resumed outpatient clinics and day surgeries that don't require hospitalization.

The health authority said it will reassess the situation next week.