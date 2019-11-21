Campbellton Regional Hospital to reopen admissions
Vitalité Health Network will assess opening obstetric-gynecology unit next week
The Campbellton Regional Hospital will resume admitting patients Friday and reopen its surgical suite for priority surgeries requiring hospitalization, says the head of Vitalité Health Network.
The hospital's obstetrics-gynecology unit will remain closed, however.
Many patients at the hospital are still waiting for space in a nursing home, said a news release from the health authority late Thursday.
"Until the number of alternate level of care (ALC) patients drops significantly, it will be difficult to assure the proper functioning of the facility," said Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité, in the release.
The hospital was forced to close several services a week ago while it grappled with overcrowding.
With more than 40 patients on stretchers because there weren't enough beds, the hospital took several "extreme" measures, including diverting ambulances to other centres and not admitting patients.
The hospital began accepting ambulances again on Wednesday and resumed outpatient clinics and day surgeries that don't require hospitalization.
The health authority said it will reassess the situation next week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.