Emergency department reopens at Campbellton Regional Hospital

The Campbellton Regional Hospital reopened its emergency department Sunday afternoon.

It closed on Thursday, along with three other departments, because of extreme patient overload.

Emergency services are now open and "patients who present themselves at the ER will be able to see a doctor," a press release issued by the network said.

The network cautions people in the Restigouche region to use emergency services "wisely."

On Nov. 21, the Vitalité Health Network announced "extreme measures" after running out of beds.

Those measures included closing obstetrics-gynecology, surgical and outpatient clinics services, redirecting ambulances to other centres and refusing to admit new patients. Admissions would be transferred to Chaleur Regional Hospital​​​​​ in Bathurst, if necessary.

On Thursday, 42 stretchers were being used as hospital beds to accommodate patient overflow.

The hospital said in a letter that one of the reasons for overflow was beds being used for long-term care case. Vitalitié said it was working the Department of Social Development to resolve the issue.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Ted Flemming called the situation at the Campbellton hospital a "capacity issue."

The New Brunswick government is aiming to add 130 nurses a year over the next 10 years under a strategy unveiled over the summer to attack the nursing shortage.