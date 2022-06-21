Campbellton mayor secures meeting with head of Vitalité over lack of obstetric services

The head of Vitalité Health Network has promised to meet with the northern New Brunswick mayors to discuss the lack of obstetric services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and other health-care concerns, according to Campbellton's mayor.

Ian Comeau says he spoke with president and CEO Dr. France Desrosiers on Tuesday during a break at Vitalité's annual general meeting.

Comeau attended the meeting, intending to give the board an "earful," after a local woman collided with a moose early Saturday morning, on her way to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst to attend the birth of her first grandchild.

Amanda Johnson wouldn't have been travelling Highway 11, around 3 a.m., if her daughter Mallory Raymond had been able to have her baby at the Campbellton hospital, but services have been "temporarily interrupted" for more than two years.

Johnson walked away with minor cuts and bruises, but "the region has been woken up," Comeau had said, noting Johnson's daughter and her unborn child also could have been injured or even killed that night.

I think it's more important to count the new births than to count people that die on our highways. - Ian Comeau, Campbellton mayor

Comeau wasn't able to address the board during the meeting. Ten days advance notice is required to speak or ask any questions, he said.

So he had a "good discussion" with Desrosiers during a break. "I said, I think it's more important to count the new births than to count people that die on our highways."

Desrosiers "guaranteed that she would be coming to visit northern New Brunswick, the mayors of Restigouche, within a couple of weeks to talk about health care, obstetrics," said Comeau.

Vitalité officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Amanda Johnson is grateful she was driving her boyfriend's truck instead of her SUV when she struck a moose on Highway 11 overnight Friday, while driving from Campbellton to Bathurst. (Amanda Johnson/Facebook)

Comeau is "happy" about the meeting.

"At least the eight mayors will be able to sit down with her and explain our concerns, see where their intentions are in regards to obstetrics."

It was April 2020 when Vitalité announced that obstetrical and pediatric services at the Campbellton hospital were being "temporarily interrupted" until further notice, because of a lack of pediatricians in northern New Brunswick and the absence of regular locum physicians due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have to talk about training" other medical staff at the Campbellton hospital to handle obstetrics, said Comeau. "We have to talk about hours at night where maybe Ambulance New Brunswick could come in and do something."

Campbellton-Dalhousie MP Guy Arseneault said the population is frustrated that Restigouche women have had to travel 100 kilometres to give birth to their babies at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst for more than two years. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Making the 100 kilometres drive between Campbellton and Bathurst, which he describes as "moose valley" is "not acceptable," he said.

"So I think she's going to come ready to listen."

The Restigouche Regional Service Commission is scheduled to meet tonight and Comeau expects it will send Desrosiers a formal invitation.

Alleged discrimination

Campbellton-Dalhousie MP Guy Arseneault said he was upset by Johnson's accident and also finds the situation unacceptable.

"I think Vitalité owes us explanations why obstetrics is not reopened in Campbellton," he said.

He alleges the population has lost confidence in the administration of the health network.

"I sincerely believe that there is discrimination against the people of Restigouche, it is demonstrated by this accident, in two [points] — the fences against animals and also obstetrics," he said.

For many years, elected officials and citizens have called for improved wildlife fencing along Highway 11 in northern New Brunswick. (Courtesy of Katherine Putt)

Campbellton city council discussed Johnson's accident, the loss of obstetric services and the need for improved wildlife fencing during its meeting Monday night, according to Comeau.

"The council is as concerned as I am, as the citizens. We want something done."

He has begun drafting letters to Premier Blaine Higgs and a couple of ministers, calling on them to address the issues, he said. Comeau plans to send the letters within a couple of days.

There is no fencing on about a 40-kilometre stretch along a wooded area between Campbellton and Belledune, according to Comeau.