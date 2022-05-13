Avoid Campbellton ER this weekend, except in urgent cases, says Vitalité

Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency department will be combined with the intensive care unit this weekend to maintain critical care services during a shortage of nurses, the Vitalité Health Network announced Friday.

Citizens are urged to limit visits to the emergency department, except in urgent cases, between Saturday at 8 a.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m.

"Depending on how the situation evolves," some patients from the intensive care unit could be transferred to other Vitalité hospitals, depending on their state of health, according to a news release.

"The Network requests the public's support and assistance."

People whose condition is not critical should contact Tele-Care (811) or consult their community pharmacist, the release said.

Anyone who still goes to the ER for non-urgent reasons could be referred to another hospital or asked to come back the next day "if their state of health allows," it said.

"The Network thanks the public for their valuable assistance and assures them that every effort is being made to

maintain the quality of care despite this difficult situation."