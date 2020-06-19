Doctor 'nervous' to work on Campbellton hospital COVID-19 unit, brings own N95 masks

A northern New Brunswick doctor has joined the chorus of employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital speaking out against what they see as risky working conditions on the COVID-19 unit.

Dr. Vona MacMillan is scheduled for three shifts on the unit for hospitalized COVID-positive patients starting Friday, and the family physician says she's a "little concerned, little nervous" about the prospect after 10 employees were infected.

"It's a very contagious virus that we have and I've seen since our COVID unit has opened that staff working there are being infected despite using the proper precautions that are provided for us," MacMillan, a family physician based in Charlo, 30 kilometres east of Campbellton, told Radio-Canada on Thursday.

"To me, something with the proper precautions is not proper."

It's a sentiment that echoes three front-line caregivers at the hospital in the centre of the Zone 5 outbreak of coronavirus. The employees say they feel unsafe under the existing prevention and control protocols and that staff have been refused extra personal protective equipment, specifically wider use of N95 masks.

CBC News has agreed not to identify the workers, who say they have been warned by Vitalité not to talk to the news media.

They said the employer, Vitalité Health Network, denied a request to use the N95 masks while treating patients on the unit. The health authority, citing provincial and federal guidelines, said the masks are only required during certain procedures that produce airborne droplets.

Dr. Vona McMillan displays her own N95 mask she's bringing to work on the COVID-19 unit at the Campbellton Regional Hospital. (Radio-Canada)

Knowing the protocol, MacMillan opted to purchase her own N95 masks to wear while treating patients. But she's calling Vitalité to permit COVID-19 unit staff to don the masks while on the floor.

"We try it for two weeks and see what our numbers are, see if less are infected," MacMillan said. "If they are, then we know our N95s are better. If the numbers don't change, then we can go back to the other protective equipment.

"At least give us a fighting chance."

Health minister questioned

Vitalité, Public Health and the New Brunswick minister of health have all said this week the supply of PPE is well-maintained.

After CBC News published the concerns of some front-line workers, Liberal MLA Guy Arsenault, the representative for Campbellton-Dalhousie, questioned Health Minister Ted Flemming on ensuring access to appropriate PPE during Thursday's legislative sitting.

"I can assure, as far as the government is concerned," Flemming responded, "Vitalité Health Network and everyone in it is being provided the full resources of government, they're provided unlimited PPE, they're provided training for that, things like that, and if that's not the case, I will look into it. I certainly will."

Health Minister Ted Flemming said Thursday at the New Brunswick legislature employees have access to appropriate PPE and he would 'look into it' if that's not the case. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The N95 masks filter out 95 per cent of airborne particles and are considered critical personal protective equipment for front-line health-care workers.

The alternative face coverings offered to staff are surgical or procedure masks paired with face shields or goggles.

"In most cases, the full PPE including gloves, gown, surgery or procedure mask and eye protection is appropriate when providing care to a COVID-19 patient or a suspected COVID-19 patient," Vitalité CEO Gilles Lanteigne said in a statement to CBC News.

Senior officials from the health authority say they're following the recommendations of the provincial Public Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Employees suggest New Brunswick adopt an Ontario protocol — that was championed by the provincial nurses association — that allows nurses to determine, based on their clinical judgment, if they require a N95 mask when treating a suspected or positive COVID-19 patient.

Stressful working environment

A care-provider who's worked on the COVID-19 unit described the experience as "every stressor of being a health-care worker amplified because you're on edge about the virus."

"Knowing that these patients can fluctuate in severity at the drop of a dime really keeps you on your nerves at all times; let alone the fact that if you make the mistake to remove that strand of hair that's in your face or scratch your seemingly always itchy face, you may very likely contaminate yourself and acquire the virus," they said.

Some employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital are calling for better personal protective equipment after 10 co-workers test positive for COVID-19. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The N95 mask not only offers a greater level of protection, employees say, it reassures them as well. The workers said staff are fit-tested to ensure proper size and seal.

"We all heard that these basic masks are not to protect us but to protect others," they said.

"Should we, as front-line health-care workers, not be protected while being in such close proximity to the positive patients?"

Protocol concerns

In late May, after two weeks of no reported active cases in the province, Public Health announced a new cluster of the virus in the Campbellton region.

The outbreak has resulted in more than 40 new cases, a handful of new hospitalizations — that's down to two currently — and New Brunswick's first two COVID-related deaths.

In addition to the 10 COVID-positive employees, there were, as of Wednesday, 31 others in self-isolation

Lanteigne confirmed Wednesday at least one of the infected employees had not set foot in the COVID-19 unit.

Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, says one of the factors that led to employees becoming infected was their lax attitude while taking breaks. (Radio-Canada)

He said a "number of factors" have contributed to the spread in the hospital, but staff have not been "on their guards as much as they should be" in the break room, describing their attitude as "pre-pandemic."

One employee described his comments as "degrading and offensive," saying it's unlikely that 10 workers contracted the virus while on break, considering the gaps in protection.

"Our necks are open, our hair is not covered, our sneakers are constantly contaminated, from our knees down are completely uncovered," they said. "These nurses in other facilities are covered from head to toe."

The three Campbellton hospital employees who spoke to CBC News say being denied extra PPE, and what they see as risky protocols, created the risk of spread to COVID-19 unit staff and elsewhere in the facility.

They say staff have also been refused hair and shoe coverings — protection, they say, would reduce the risk of spread beyond the ward — and COVID-19 unit staff shared the same locker room with the rest of hospital staff.

The health authority has addressed some of their concerns, including establishing a larger break room for COVID-19 unit staff where a two-metre distance could be kept and stopping the rotation of staff to other wards.