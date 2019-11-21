Campbellton hospital crisis drives urgent meeting with nursing home trustee

The minister of social development says she's looking for a solution to the Campbellton Regional Hospital's state of emergency.

While 40 beds sat vacant at the Campbellton Nursing Home, overcrowding at the hospital reached a breaking point last Tuesday with 42 patients in stretchers.

It forced the Vitalité Health Network to announce that, as of Friday, new patients would be redirected to Bathurst and some surgeries and clinics would have to be cancelled.

"The longest the minister of health wants these sanctions in place for the Campbellton hospital is one week," said Dorothy Shephard.

"And so I want to be assured that we can mobilize in one week to do as much as we can."

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard is travelling to Campbellton to meet with the local nursing home trustee about moving hopsital patients into vacant beds. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Shephard had planned to be in Campbellton on Monday morning for a meeting with Tom Mann, who was appointed trustee of the Campbellton Nursing Home in August.

The facility had been so chronically understaffed and under-utilized, the board of directors was dismissed.

Mann said he's been working to stabilize the place by recruiting new workers to safely manage about 63 residents without risking employee burnout.

To fill the remaining 37 beds, he said he needs more people.

In September, he asked the health authority to consider moving some hospital employees over to the nursing home.

"We have encouraged Vitalité to consider the number of nursing hours that they're providing from a hospital model, which is a much higher number than is required in a nursing home model," he said, "and somewhere in between the two models, there may be staffing at the Campbellton regional hospital that would be able to move, incrementally, with groups of patients to become residents of the nursing home."

A staff shortage at the Campbellton Nursing Home means the almost 40 vacant beds cannot be used to alleviate the overcrowding crisis at the Campbellton Regional Hospital. (Facebook/Campbellton Nursing Home)

Mann said he needs as many as 32 more workers to operate at full capacity.

That would include four to five registered nurses, five to nine licenced practical nurses and as many as 18 resident attendants.

"Because it's 24-hour care and there needs to be a replacement factor in the event of sickness or vacation," said Mann.

"As much as we talk about recruitment, there's an equal piece of the puzzle that falls under retention."