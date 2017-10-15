Campbellton school celebrates 'historic' day with Mi'kmaq flag raising

A Campbellton high school has become the first school in New Brunswick to permanently dedicate a flagpole to the Mi'kmaq Grand Council flag.

A flag raising ceremony was held outside Sugarloaf Senior High School on Monday to coincide with Orange Shirt Day, which promotes awareness of the history and impact of the residential school system.

Elders from the Listuguj First Nation — some of whom are survivors of residential and Indian Day schools — smudged the flag before it was raised in front of hundreds of students, staff and dignitaries.

It now waves in the wind along the New Brunswick and Canadian flags. The flag has a red cross, a five-pointed star in one corner and a crescent moon in another corner.

Hundreds of Sugarloaf Senior High School students watched the Mi'kmaq Grand Council flag being raised outside their school Monday. (Meredith Caissie/Submitted)

Bobbi Madahbee, who manages staff and resources for Mi'kmaq students in the school, says the "emotional" moment was years in the making.

"Even though I only started bringing it up at meetings in the past four years, this is something I've talked with my staff about for the last 10 years that I've wanted to see happen," she said.

Madahbee, an Ojibwe from Ontario who has been the enhancement manager for Listuguj for about 10 years, oversees the agreement with New Brunswick to send high school-aged students to Campbellton, as Grade 8 is the highest level offered on the First Nation.

She said Listuguj students account for about a third of Sugarloaf's population and they should be represented outside — an act of reconciliation that will also instill pride in Mi'kmaq (known as Mi'gmaq on the First Nation) students coming to school.

"It's a statement of pride," Madahbee said.

"It shows that they're recognized and that their people are recognized and that the school is on Mi'kmaq territory, you know, and we all know that. But it's nice to actually have it acknowledged."

Long time coming

Anglophone North Supt. Mark Donovan, who took over the school district after Madahbee's initial request, said he was moved by a letter from a former Sugarloaf student, Macy Metallic, two years ago describing what it would mean to fly the flag outside the school.

The district then went through the Office of Protocol, which determines what can flags can be raised at provincial schools.

Elders from Listuguj First Nation performed a smudging ceremony on the flag before it was raised. (Meredith Caissie/Submitted)

Donovan said Monday was an "historic" day.

He said the flag is a symbolic step toward reconciliation and it renews the district's push to act on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

"I am encouraging all of our schools to start down this road and I would also extend that beyond our school district borders as well," Donovan said.

"I believe that the schools in all of New Brunswick should be flying First Nations flags in recognition of all the contribution of First Nations people have made to our province and to our country."

More to be done

Both Madahbee and Donovan said there is still much more to be done to recognize Indigenous history and culture in schools.

Madahbee said the curriculum needs to be updated to properly reflect Indigenous history and educators should be trained in the subject matter.

The Mi'kmaq Grand Council flag was raised outside Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton on Monday. (Meredith Caissie/Submitted)

Donovan said work is underway to embed more Indigenous teachings and culture in district schools.

"We have our First Nations subject co-ordinator here in Anglophone North and subject area leads that go into the school and support teachers with all kinds of resources for embedding personages teachings into our social studies, language arts, all curriculum areas."

Last year, the district launched the elders-in-schools programs, which brings in First Nations elders to teach language, history and culture over several weeks.

"There is still much work to be done, but we are in this together," said Donovan.