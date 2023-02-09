Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Fire destroys Campbellton apartment building

 About 10 people, including some families and some single adults, have been forced out of their homes by a fire that was still burning Thursday morning, according to Campbellton firefighters.

About 10 residents forced out of their homes, says firefighter

CBC News ·
Bright orange flames shoot up from a half razed building against a dark sky. Fire can be seen through a couple of windows on one end of the building.
An older apartment building on O'Leary Street in Campbellton went up in flames Wednesday night and continued to burn Thursday morning. (Ian Comeau/Facebook)

About 10 people — including some families and single adults — have been forced out of their homes by a fire that was still burning Thursday morning, according to Campbellton firefighters.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were calls about smoke in a three-storey apartment building on O'Leary Street, said Réjean LaPlante.

It turned out to be a full-fledged fire.

The structure was an older building made of a mixture of materials and had many add-ons, which made fighting the fire a challenge, he said.

About 15 firefighters worked to get it under control, including some who had been called in from neighbouring Atholville to help, said LaPlante.

Reached at about 7:15 a.m. AT Thursday, he said the fire was under control, but the building had been pretty much destroyed.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now