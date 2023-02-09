Fire destroys Campbellton apartment building
About 10 residents forced out of their homes, says firefighter
About 10 people — including some families and single adults — have been forced out of their homes by a fire that was still burning Thursday morning, according to Campbellton firefighters.
At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were calls about smoke in a three-storey apartment building on O'Leary Street, said Réjean LaPlante.
It turned out to be a full-fledged fire.
The structure was an older building made of a mixture of materials and had many add-ons, which made fighting the fire a challenge, he said.
About 15 firefighters worked to get it under control, including some who had been called in from neighbouring Atholville to help, said LaPlante.
Reached at about 7:15 a.m. AT Thursday, he said the fire was under control, but the building had been pretty much destroyed.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.