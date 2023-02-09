Fire destroys Campbellton apartment building

An older apartment building on O'Leary Street in Campbellton went up in flames Wednesday night and continued to burn Thursday morning. (Ian Comeau/Facebook)

About 10 people — including some families and single adults — have been forced out of their homes by a fire that was still burning Thursday morning, according to Campbellton firefighters.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were calls about smoke in a three-storey apartment building on O'Leary Street, said Réjean LaPlante.

It turned out to be a full-fledged fire.

The structure was an older building made of a mixture of materials and had many add-ons, which made fighting the fire a challenge, he said.

About 15 firefighters worked to get it under control, including some who had been called in from neighbouring Atholville to help, said LaPlante.

Reached at about 7:15 a.m. AT Thursday, he said the fire was under control, but the building had been pretty much destroyed.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.