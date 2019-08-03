'Toonie-sized' hail rocks Campbellton area as storm sweeps through

A powerful hailstorm has swept through the Campbellton, N.B., area, leaving piles of toonie-sized ice chunks, fallen trees and localized flooding in some areas.

Stephanié Leblanc had just arrived to her Tide Head home when the thunder started. Shortly after, it started raining.

"And out of nowhere it was just big toonie-sized hail hitting in our windows," she said.

Leblanc retreated to her basement with her husband and two children, ages one and six.

She said the whole storm was over almost as quickly as it began, lasting about 10 minutes.

The storm left piles of large hail on people's lawns and decks. ( Submitted by Kaitlyn Smith)

She said the hailstorm was unexpected with just rain and thunder in the forecast.

"I couldn't believe it. It was actually the first time in my life I'd seen a storm like that."

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Campbellton and the eastern half of Restigouche County at 3 p.m. today.

The storm passed through Campbellton area quickly, but left lots of damage. (Submitted by Stephanié Leblanc)

"A strong thunderstorm near Campbellton is potentially producing hail, torrential rain and strong winds," the warning read.

Leblanc said the roads in her neighbourhood are covered with leaves and tree branches. On a quick drive through town she saw the fire and police departments picking up debris and working to clear fallen trees.

"We drove by a house that had a tree on it."

About 150 NB Power customers were without power as of 5:10 p.m.

The Campbellton fire department said Sugarloaf Street is closed but NB Power is on the scene and expects the road to be reopened shortly.