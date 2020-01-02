Curbside recycling coming to Campbellton

The City of Campbellton is finally getting a curbside recycling program, thanks in part to an $80,000 donation from an anonymous organization.

"[The residents] are very happy," said Stéphanie Anglehart-Paulin.

They will no longer have to travel to drop off their recycling at large bin depots around the city.

"The bins were always full or not accessible or surrounded by debris," Anglehart-Paulin said.

About 1,830 blue recycling carts with wheels will be distributed to each single-family home in Campbellton beginning next week.

Apartment buildings with up to six units will be able to use the program as well, but building owners will have to buy the bins. Owners of buildings with more than six units will have to arrange for commercial pickup if they want to join the recycling program.

Resident John Aucoin was thrilled by the announcement.

He said he thinks it's an improvement.

"I look forward to taking part. Having it close to hand should encourage people to take advantage."

Stéphanie Anglehart-Paulin, Campbellton mayor says citizens are happy about the new program. (Radio-Canada/Serge Bouchard)

The program is expected to divert about 200 tonnes of recyclable materials from the landfill. That will be in addition to what's collected in the rest of the Restigouche region. In 2019, that was 900 tonnes.

The service has been offered elsewhere in the Restigouche region for almost a year and a half.

Ian Comeau, recycling co-ordinator for the Restigouche Regional Service Commission, gives presentations to raise awareness of the importance of recycling.

"When I start the presentations or speak, I say the planet is sick. You are the nurses, you are the doctors. So, you have to make a difference."

Comeau called the curbside program a step in the right direction.

Large recycling bin depots around the city will be removed once the curbside collection begins. (Radio-Canada)

Recycling collection in Campbellton will begin the week of Feb. 3.

Residents will be limited to one cart full of recycling every two weeks, the city said. The bin cover has to be able to close and items alongside will not be collected.

Businesses and large apartment buildings will have to make arrangements with a private collector, the city said.

The large bins on Arran and Matheson streets will be removed Feb. 10.