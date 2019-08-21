Firefighters battle blaze at old convenience store in Campbellton

Firefighters have been battling a large structure fire early Wednesday morning in Campbellton.

Ian Comeau witnessed the early-morning fire. He was driving on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge when he spotted black smoke coming from the city's downtown before 6 a.m.

The smoke was coming from Pik-Quick, an old convenience store located at 46 Water St.

"I knew that it wasn't fog so I decided to go right to the scene … there it was, at the old Pik-Quick building," he said. " … It was completely engulfed with flames."

Firefighters have been battling a large structure fire since early Wednesday morning in Campbellton. 0:43

The business was turned into a lounge and tanning salon.

Comeau, who was a volunteer firefighter for 26 years in Campbellton, said a number of firefighters were on scene during the early morning blaze.

Smoke from the fire is seen from the J.C. Van Horne Bridge. (Submitted by Ian Comeau)

"It's a quiet morning here. There's no wind so I'm sure that the fire department is happy about that," he said.

CBC News contacted the Campbellton Fire Department, that was battling the early-morning fire and couldn't respond right away.