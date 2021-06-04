N.B. doctor accused in COVID-19 outbreak plans to sue province, RCMP

The doctor who was accused of being the source of a COVID-19 outbreak in northern New Brunswick last year plans to sue the province and the RCMP.

Dr. Jean-Robert Ngola's lawyers announced Friday they are taking legal action, alleging "institutional anti-Black systemic racism."

Last Friday, the lawyers gave Premier Blaine Higgs one week to publicly apologize to Ngola for his role in the doctor being blamed for the COVID outbreak in Campbellton in May 2020 that claimed two lives, infected dozens and forced that northern part of New Brunswick back into the orange phase of recovery.

If Higgs did not apologize, they would "move matters forward," they said.

Ngola, 51, has suffered for more than a year, said Joel Etienne and Christian Michaud.

He was labelled by some as "patient zero" after he tested positive for COVID shortly after driving across the border overnight to pick up his four-year-old daughter in Montreal.

During a May 27, 2020 news conference, Higgs announced that a medical professional in their 50s had travelled to Quebec for personal reasons, "was not forthcoming about their reasons for travel upon returning to New Brunswick and they did not self-isolate as a result."

Higgs never publicly named Ngola, but he blamed what was then a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Campbellton region and a resurgence of the coronavirus in the province on the "irresponsible individual" who returned to work at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and treated patients for two weeks.

Ngola, who is from Congo, faced racist threats, was suspended by the Vitalité Health Network, was criminally investigated by the RCMP, and charged for breaching the province's Emergency Measures Act by allegedly failing to quarantine when he returned from Quebec.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs maintains he doesn't feel he has anything to apologize for. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

After Crown prosecutors withdrew the charge last Friday, saying there was no longer a reasonable probability of conviction, the defence said Higgs could no longer hide behind "outstanding provincial court matters" and called on the premier for a third time to "unequivocally apologize."

Higgs told reporters he didn't feel he had anything to apologize for.

"It's unfortunate that he took it personally," he said. "I didn't direct it. I didn't name him."

Although Higgs did not refer to Ngola by name, Ngola's lawyers argue in the draft statement of claim that "he knew or ought to have known that Dr. Ngola's identity and apparent health status had already been leaked to the public via social media prior to the press conference."

"Premier Higgs knew or ought to have known that the public was able to, and did, identify Dr. Ngola connecting the dots between information disseminated at the press conference and information disseminated on social media."

Joel Etienne, a lawyer representing Dr. Jean-Robert Ngola, announced the lawsuit during a news conference Friday afternoon. (YouTube)

Higgs is not named as a defendant. The lawsuit names the attorney general of New Brunswick and the RCMP – for negligence, defamation, malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office.

The lawsuit seeks some form of restorative justice, continues to seek a public apology from Higgs as well as the RCMP, and seeks an independent probe into the case to help prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.

The action also seeks unspecified compensation and punitive damages as well as reimbursement of legal costs.

Ngola's lawyers have repeatedly called on Higgs to apologize to their client.

They first sought an apology last June after a private investigator they hired concluded Ngola "could not have been the first patient" and that his trip to Quebec was not the source of the outbreak.

In July, when they were told Ngola would not face criminal charges, they repeated their call for an apology.