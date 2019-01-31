Campbellton resident says icy highways 'matter of life or death'
Routes 11, 132 are covered in black ice and snow, resident says
Campbellton residents are concerned the provincial government isn't doing enough to make their roads safe to drive on in the winter.
Joanne Lurette says the province is not salting and sanding and that's causing "a lot" of accidents on Route 11 and Route 132 between Campbellton and Dalhousie.
She said many people travel the highways to and from appointments, but she doesn't think they're safe and the government is not reacting.
"It's scary because many of us are feeling like we're putting our lives at risk on a daily basis … primarily on the highways, they're really, really bad," she told Shift New Brunswick.
"It's thick ice that's underneath a covering of snow, but it's white, it's just white."
She said she's never seen those highways as bad before.
"My husband drives back and forth to Dalhousie … I said to him I could not believe that he was driving on these roads every single day."
She said she isn't the only one who's noticed the icy state of the roads, saying people are posting on social media and speaking about it in person as well.
Lurette said she's called the northern city's mayor as well as the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
In an emailed statement, the department said it's received "a number" of complaints from residents in the Restigouche and Chaleur area. It said there hasn't been a reduction in the winter budget or the amount of sand and salt.
"[DTI] understands residents concerns and we know travelling on weather impacted roads can be frustrating," the statement said. "We ask for and appreciate people's patience as our crews continue to return roads to normal."
The department said the immediate cold after the previous snowstorms have made it difficult to remove ice from roads, as salt is not effective on roads below -10 C.
"DTI has been working continuously to improve the situation in very challenging conditions since the previous weather events," the statement said.
Meanwhile, Lurette said she's already witnessed many accidents and fears it's only a matter of time until someone is injured or dies.
"It's a matter of life and death right now and I didn't feel comfortable not speaking up at this point," she said.
With files from Shift New Brunswick
