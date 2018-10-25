Campbellton, minor hockey group reach compromise but fee issue far from resolved

The City of Campbellton and the Restigouche Minor Hockey Association have a reached compromise that will see the local hockey group use the city's arena.

Tension has mounted between the two parties since city council said the association would not be given ice time at the Memorial Civic Centre after it refused the city's request to hand over the names and leisure card numbers of its players.

Facing a $1.2 million shortfall to operate the centre, the city instituted a $200 user fee this year for non-residents, many from communities scattered around northern Restigouche County.

The fee buys a leisure card, which serves as proof someone living outside the city has paid their dues.

An agreement reached this week allows the association to hold two major tournaments at the arena without the need for leisure cards, according to Marcel LeBlanc, the association's president.

The tournaments include the annual Arnold Maisey Memorial Tournament — now in its 47th year — for bantam and midget players as well as a jamboree for the initiation and novice levels.

The two events are major fundraisers for the association and help it keep fees down, LeBlanc said.

The deal with Campbellton will also see the youngest age groups — initiation and novice — given ice time on weekend mornings at the centre.

Leisure cards are required for the players, but LeBlanc said the teams will be made of players who already hold cards or are exempt from the fee.

'Playing politics'

The compromise comes less than a week after city council accused the hockey association of "boycotting" the centre and "playing politics."

"Many of [the association's] volunteers are from non-contributing municipalities," a statement from the city read. "These individuals have decided to play politics and use the association as their vehicle to voice their frustration at the expense of our children."

Shouldn't municipalities each be responsible for their own children and residents? We believe this is only fair and responsible. - Campbellton city council

Council's statement urged the association to call on the surrounding municipalities to contribute to the Civic Centre budget.

According to the city, only three surrounding communities — Tide Head, Listuguj and Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que. — offer funding.

"Why does Minor Hockey think that Campbellton taxpayers and partnering municipalities should pay for children from other municipalities?" the statement continued. "Shouldn't municipalities each be responsible for their own children and residents? We believe this is only fair and responsible."

Surrounding municipalities and local service districts were invited to enter into agreements to contribute to the operating costs or help the city pay the cost of leisure cards for their residents.

Failed negotiations

LeBlanc said the association tried to negotiate paying a reduced amount for the leisure cards for each player or paying the full price for the ice rental — minor hockey receives a discounted rate — but both options were rejected.

The Restigouche North Minor Hockey Association has decided it will play its hockey season using the arenas in Belledune and Dalhousie. (Restigouche North Minor Hockey Association/Facebook)

He said the group refused to release players' "personal information" because of privacy issues and policies from Hockey New Brunswick and Hockey Canada.

The association hasn't budged from its stance, and it appears the two sides have reached an impasse on that front for the 2018-19 hockey season.

"For this year, I would say that's going to stay this way," LeBlanc told Information Morning Moncton. "Next year, maybe some people who [work] in the Campbellton area or all the municipalities will be contributing to the leisure cards."

In the meantime, the association will play in Dalhousie and Belledune.