16-year-old Campbellton boy dead in Saint-Arthur crash

RCMP say a16-year-old boy from Campbellton died Thursday after a crash on Route 275 in Saint-Arthur, in northern New Brunswick.

Police said the teenager, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both individuals were ejected from the vehicle, police said, after the driver is believed to have lost control and gone off the road.

Members of the Campbellton RCMP detachment, Saint-Arthur Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the report of a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be conducted on the boy and the investigation continues, RCMP said.