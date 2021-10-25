City of Campbellton doesn't know when boil water advisory may be lifted

After more than a month of dealing with a boil water advisory, Campbellton Mayor Ian Comeau says the city still has no idea when it could be lifted.

The advisory has been in place since Sept. 24 because of high turbidity in the drinking water, meaning the water is too cloudy to safely drink.

Residents have been told to keep water at a rolling boil for at least one minute if it's being used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. The city also advised residents to sponge wash young children to ensure they don't ingest the water.

According to a post on the city's website, the poor water quality was likely caused by lower water levels than usual in the summer followed by heavy rainfall toward the end of the summer.

Since then city engineers have been working hard to address the problem, Comeau said.

They've cleaned the strainers and the ultraviolet sanitizing units used in the water treatment system, increased the water levels in the reservoir, and sent divers underwater to inspect the water distribution system.

All of this, in addition to daily monitoring and testing of the water, has been mandated by Public Health, the mayor said.

Ian Comeau, mayor of Campbellton. (Zoom)

"Hopefully mother nature is on our side and this can be lifted as soon as possible," Comeau said.

"We've done A to Z."

Resident Dwight Diotte said his main concern has been the lack of communication about what's causing the poor water quality.

"There's 7,000 or 8,000 people in this town and this has been going on for five weeks now, and nobody will give a clear answer," he said. "If you call, they say 'Nobody really knows, keep on boiling it.' They're brushing it off."

The city has not shared any updates on its Facebook page since Oct. 13.

The situation has been especially hard for elderly people, Diotte said.

He said many live on a fixed income and can't drive somewhere to buy water, so they rely on their family or neighbours for help.

"It makes everything more stressful," he said. "Every single day that we can't trust our water, they should be taking it off our bill and giving us back the same amount, because it's costing us more than that to buy water to drink."

The mayor said the quality of the drinking water has been improving since the advisory was first announced, but it is still not at the standard mandated by Public Health.

"The bacterial testing is all negative, right now the issue is our turbidity," Comeau said.

When drinking water becomes cloudy because of an excess of particles, including silts or plant materials, it can make chlorine added to the water to control bacteria less effective.

Cloudiness in water is measured in NTUs, which stands for nephelometric turbidity units.

According to Canada's drinking water guidelines, drinking water should not exceed 1.0 NTU.

The city's water has been moving closer to that standard, Comeau said, reaching between 1.1 to 1.3 NTU, depending on the amount of rainfall over the lake where the city sources its water.

There are a few theories about what might have caused the problem, including some clearcutting on private farms behind the lake.

"We've had some big downpours here in the fall, so what can happen is the runoff gets into our lakes," Comeau said.

He doesn't believe the issue is being caused by the city's filtration system, saying it was replaced 15 years ago and is up to date.