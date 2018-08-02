2nd norovirus outbreak at Camp Glenburn brings number of infected to 92

A second outbreak of norovirus has sent another 21 campers and a counsellor home from the YMCA's Camp Glenburn, bringing the total number of people infected since the first case two weeks ago to 92.

This time the camp on the Bellelise Bay near Kingston has remained opened, although health officials still aren't completely sure where the virus came from or how it returned.

"Any campers and the staff member that has shown symptoms have been immediately sent home," Shilo Boucher, CEO of the Saint John YMCA said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"There have been no new camper cases in the last 24 hours."

On July 20, about 100 campers were sent home following an outbreak of the viral illness that was causing afflicted campers to vomit and have diarrhea.

While the number of those infected was thought to be 20 campers and counsellors at first, others reported being sick after arriving home, raising the number to about 35 people by the Monday following the outbreak.

Ejay was in a tent with two kids who were puking their guts out. They were out on a island. They couldn't seek any medical attention. - Andrea St. Pierre, mother of two campers

The camp was closed all of last week so it could be sanitized.

Now, two weeks later, after YMCA cleaning staff and health inspectors ensured the camp was scrubbed with bleach and a hydrogen peroxide-based solution designed to kill pathogens, the norovirus has returned.

"Since the inspection and reopening, Public Health is involved with the camp again, as it has come to our attention that additional cases have been reported," Paul Bradley, a communications officer for the Department of Health, said Thursday.

Mother is skeptical

Andrea St. Pierre had two 10-year-old children, Ejay and Paris, in the camp when the first outbreak happened.

Neither became sick, but their experience makes St. Pierre wonder about the game plan at Glenburn.

"Ejay was in a tent with two kids who were puking their guts out," she said. "They were out on a island. They couldn't seek any medical attention."

St. Pierre has been a nurse for more than 20 years. She isn't convinced the bug is a norovirus, noting the illness can be identified using stool samples, something she hasn't seen yet.

"I'm concerned the kids are going to have another outbreak," she said.

Hard to get rid of

Still, the Health Department is sticking by its initial diagnosis of norovirus or similar gastrointestinal virus. This is based on interviews with staff, incubation times, symptoms and recovery time of people who got sick.

Norovirus is "long lasting and notoriously difficult to get rid of," Bradley said.

The first child to show symptoms after the reopening of the camp Sunday may have been exposed prior to arriving at the camp, reinfecting the premises.

"In general, these types of viruses are commonly found in the community and go through seasonal cycles," he said.

Norovirus typically has an incubation period of between 12 and 48 hours, and with the first camper showing signs Monday morning, Bradley said it's at least plausible that the child brought the illness back into camp.

Water tested, public health

Camp Glenburn was closed all last week to ensure it was properly sanitized. (YMCA Camp Glenburn/Facebook)

Bradley said public health officials have found no link to any food or water consumed at the camp.

"I can also advise you that water samples were taken from the drinking water system and all samples were acceptable," Bradley said.

"Public Health provided camp operators with advice on properly disinfecting the camp and we are satisfied that the camp took every step necessary and fulfilled all requirements to enable it to reopen."

For now, he said, the Department of Health is monitoring the situation.

Likewise, Boucher said her staff have followed all the department's advice on preventive measures and continue to work with Public Health. They have also written a letter to parents and guardians, informing them of the situation.

"We are also informing parents that if their child has been sick in the last 48 hours, we encourage them to keep their children home from camp," she said.

"There have been cases throughout the greater Saint John region and we want to prevent any future cases at camp."