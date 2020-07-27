Camp Glenburn starts season 'really grateful' to be operating

There was no lack of excitement on Sunday as campers arrived at Camp Glenburn for the first time this season.

Mark Cruz, director of the YMCA's Camp Glenburn, said the children and their parents were all smiles during Sunday's drop-off.

"I think the moment that they were able to kind of have some space to run around and be in each other's company with other kids was when they were excited," Cruz told Information Morning Saint John.

Staff are also excited to be back to work.

"I'm just really really grateful that we're running his summer and I'm excited to have a safe summer with these kids."

Overnight camps were allowed to open as of June 19, but Cruz said coming up with an operational plan delayed the season.

Last year, the season started in early July. Cruz said this is the latest Glenburn has ever started.

"It's a shorter season and it's definitely started late but we're feeling really good that these next five weeks are going to be really great."

There are about 50 children at Camp Glenburn this week but next week they'll welcome around 90 children.

"We had to make a good operational plan because safety is the most important thing, but because we are running, I think that this is really going to change some kids' lives this summer."

The campers are split up into bubbles with their cabin mates and all campers will never be in the same place at once.

Each group will be separated into different activities each day such as canoeing and exploring the woods.

"We're dividing them up in a way we haven't done before but we have such a large site out here that we can keep them in smaller groups."

Cruz said he still expects the experience to be great for the children. The first full day begins with a pancake breakfast and outdoor activities.

"It's kind of going to be a pretty catch-all camping experience."