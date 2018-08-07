Norovirus closes Camp Glenburn for 2nd time this summer
More sick campers sent home today, but activities will continue until all campers are picked up by families
Camp Glenburn on the Belleisle Bay has closed for a second time this summer after more campers were sent home Tuesday with norovirus.
The camp sent a letter Tuesday to all 120 families, asking for pickup of campers as soon as possible. Activities will continue until all campers are gone, the letter said.
Public Health advised the closure of the camp to stop the spread of the virus, which first surfaced at the end of July, when 92 campers and counsellors developed diarrhea and vomiting.
The camp was closed and scrubbed clean before it reopened last week, but 21 new campers were sick by Friday.
Jackie McLean's 13-year-old son arrived Sunday and was sent home sick on Tuesday.
"I didn't have any major concerns sending [my son] to camp because I really felt they had done everything they could to sanitize the facilities," she said.
McLean said going to camp is the highlight of her son's summer. He's even gone with a broken arm and cast.
She believes the camp and the Department of Health did everything they could to keep the camp clean and said she's heard the virus has been spreading in the Saint John area.
"He loves Camp Glenburn, he loves the camp experience. He looks forward to it all year long. He will probably be extraordinarily disappointed to leave."
