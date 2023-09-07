Camp Courage fires up young women about careers as first responders

Hannah Colwell, 17, spent one of the last days of her summer vacation a little differently than your average teenager: dressed in heavy firefighting gear and sawing off a car door to save someone.

Colwell was trying to rescue a "victim" in the wreckage of a mock drunk-driving crash in Saint John - and she wasn't the only one.

The recent St. Malachy's High School graduate is one of 12 young people who responded to the simulated crash to cap off their time with a first-responder training camp, offered as an expansion of a similar Nova Scotia program run by the non-profit Camp Courage, The First Responder Society.

The four-day camp, which took place at the Saint John Fire Department's training site, was designed to introduce female and gender-diverse individuals between 15 and 19 to traditionally male-dominated first-responder fields.

"It felt right," Colwell said after the crash simulation. "It felt like what I should be doing, I should be helping people."

Hannah Colwell recently graduated from St. Malachy's Memorial High School and has wanted to be a firefighter since Grade 11. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Participants at Camp Courage were introduced to the basics of policing, firefighting and paramedicine — with hands-on activities such as basic police defence techniques, CPR, breaking windows with axes and vehicle extraction.

"We got to try on the [firefighting gear] and stuff," Colwell said. "So we just started with breaking glass and opening up the cars and saving the victims."

WATCH | Teens tackle tough scenarios as part of Camp Courage: Future firefighters gain insight into traditionally male-dominated career field Duration 2:58 First-response training camp encourages female and gender-diverse youth to find their place in the field.

While Colwell played the role of a firefighter in the mock crash on the final day, others were filling the roles of paramedics and police officers.

Camp organizer Leah Robichaud said the pilot program was intended to show young women, girls and gender-diverse young people that first-responder careers are accessible to them.

"Fire in particular is one that just historically has been seen as more of a man's career," she said.

Leah Robichaud works as a analytics manager with Saint John Fire and says it's important that first-response fields be representative of their communities. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Robichaud said the physicality associated with the fire service may cause some hesitancy in potential female applicants — a hesitancy she hopes the camp addresses in a low stakes, low-commitment atmosphere and taught by primarily by women already successful in the fields.

"I think just introducing the girls to other females that are doing this, [who have] gone through the full process, and showing them that it really is possible, if it's something that they're interested in."

Robichaud herself works as an analytics manager with the Saint John fire department, where only three of the firefighters are women.

Opening eyes to possibilities

One of the camp instructors, JoAnn Haugh, is a paramedic and Saint Andrews-based volunteer firefighter. She said the camp is about introducing young women to the possibility of working as a first responder but also about changing perceptions.

Participants were eager to get their hands on the equipment to see and feel what it's like to work a fire. (Grant Thompson/CBC)

"Even if they don't end up going off to have a career as a first responder, hopefully it will just open their eyes to the possibilities that are out there and just empower them to take a chance," she said.

What stood out to both Haugh and Robichaud was the excitement of the young participants as they battled a machine that spouted a wall of flame or made their way through the smoky training tower — exercises meant to show the participants what dealing with an active fire looks and feels like.

"None of the girls were like, 'Oh, I don't know if I could do that," Haugh said. "They wanted to be hands on."

They were also eager when the trainers asked for volunteers. "Definitely more than one of them put their hand up quickly to go first," Robichaud said.

Wanting to see diverse perspectives in field

While participants came primarily from New Brunswick, the program was also open to out-of-province applicants, if space allowed.

JoAnn Haugh, a paramedic and volunteer firefighter in Saint Andrews, says it’s important for young people to see women in the field to show them that these careers are attainable. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Julia Ongaro, who has wanted to be a first responder since she was a child, made the trip from Langely, B.C. She, like Colwell, also recently decided firefighting is the path for her, an aspiration fuelled by forest fires in areas surrounding her city.

"It just didn't feel right just being at home not being able to do anything about it," Ongaro said.

"And really, it leaves like a spot in your heart … so I wanted to be able to try and help."

To Ongaro, this was an opportunity to get an up-close look at what a career in firefighting might look and feel like.

"It was definitely a little bit nerve-wracking, just because you feel the heat. But then the adrenalin just kind of starts going," she said.

"All I could think about was honestly just like going back to it. I didn't know how I was going to respond to it because I had never been put in that position."

Julia Ongaro came from Langley, B.C., to be a part of the camp. She wants to pursue firefighting to eventually join the efforts to battle persistent forest fires in her home province. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Ongaro said the prospect of working in a field dominated by males is also "nerve-wracking" to her, but she sees value in making the field more diverse.

"I think it is important to have both of the genders of course there because you learn differently from each person, and each male and woman have different perspectives on how they see things.

"I'd say now that I see all the females here, it is definitely a stress relief knowing that there are women here. It's not just males, it's women too."

Colwell said that seeing women in first-responder careers can show young people that these careers are accessible to them.

"It's OK to do what you want to do and don't be scared."