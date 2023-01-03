Camouflaged camera operator can't hide from Moncton hockey fans at world juniors

In Moncton, they call him the "The White Ninja."

Devin Comeault became a bit of a celebrity with local hockey fans last week as the city hosted the world junior hockey championships. The TSN camera operator was on skates providing close-up shots of the players in action for the channel's coverage.

To minimize the distraction on television and among the players, Comeault and his camera were completely outfitted in white to blend in on the ice. Yet, despite his efforts to camouflage himself, Comeault managed to catch the attention of many hockey fans.

"The kids in Moncton and the crowd have dubbed me, 'The White Ninja,'" said Comeault. "They were chanting it before the game and one kid even made a sign. It's pretty cool that the kids are having fun with it."

Some fans even attended games dressed head-to-toe in white.

2nd year 'under cover'

Comeault's experience as a goalie and referee have come in very handy in his work.

Much of his ice time is spent skating backwards and in circles while balancing a television camera.

The camouflage he wears — white helmet, shirt and pants — help him blend in. Given how physical the job is, he says comfort is important.

"I started with a white hoodie but that was a little warm, skating around. So now I've got it down to a white T-shirt, arm sleeves and some white golf pants."

Information Morning - Moncton 6:18 The secret star of the World Juniors is the on-ice camouflaged camera operator nicknamed "The White Ninja" Devin Comeault is TSN's on-ice camera operator, speaking with the CBC's Mariam Mesbah.

Camouflaged on-ice camera operators for hockey games have been used in Europe for many years, but in Canada, it's fairly new. TSN, which has been broadcasting the 2022 world juniors, first tested them for international competition in 2018.

This is Comeault's second year working as an on-ice camera operator. His first stint going 'under cover' was last winter for the world junior competition in Edmonton and Red Deer. The event was cancelled after a few days because many players had contracted COVID.

A balancing act

At the Avenir Centre, Comeault had a seat next to the penalty box where he would wait for a break in play. At the blow of a whistle, he'd quickly hop onto the ice to capture close-ups of the players during warm-ups and once there was a stoppage in the game.

Comeault's close-up camera work added a new dimension to what television viewers and fans at the rink experienced. Offering them the chance to feel as if they're right on the ice with the players.

That's the last thing you want to do is be a distraction out there. You gotta walk the fine line. - Devin Comeault, TSN camera operator

Comeault says whenever he steps onto the ice, it's a balancing act. He wants to give fans that "up-close and personal" experience, but he's also focused on keeping a distance with players and officials.

"There's a lot of people on the ice, so I gotta keep my head up and make sure I'm not getting in anyone's way," he said. "That's the last thing you want to do, is be a distraction out there. You gotta walk the fine line."

Through his work, Comeault has witnessed firsthand the energy and excitement that happens during competition. Fan reaction to what he does, however, still catches him off-guard. One young fan even gave him a friendship bracelet in exchange for a warm-up puck.

'Having a blast'

Despite this new found and unexpected fame, Comeault remains grateful for the opportunity to do a job he loves.

"It's something I've always wanted to do. I'm having a blast doing it. I get to travel the world," he says. "I remember not to take it for granted because a lot of people would want to do what we do."

With the world junior games over in Moncton, Comeault is back in Toronto to cover Toronto Maple Leafs games. Then in February and March, he'll turn his attention to curling to work on the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the Tim Hortons Brier.

"Winters are busy as a camera operator for Canadian sports."