With a camera and canoe, early photographer captures 19th-century life
New Brunswick

Some of the earliest photographs of New Brunswick show what life was like in the province during the 19th century — and those photos are now on display at the New Brunswick Provincial Archives. 

George Taylor, one of New Brunswick's earliest photographers, travelled the province by canoe

Cassidy Chisholm · CBC News ·
Three men, likely two guides and Taylor's brother John M. Taylor, rest at a makeshift campsite during one of George Taylor's expeditions. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

The exhibit, titled Glass Plate Alchemist, features nearly 900 glass negatives created by George Taylor, a Fredericton-based photographer in the 1860s. 

Some of the featured photos were taken while Taylor was on expedition around the province.

"He was the first photographer in the Maritimes and one of the earliest photographers in Canada to go into the bush," said Ronald Rees, one of the authors of Slow Seconds: The Photography of George Thomas Taylor. 

George Taylor travelled with a portable darkroom so he could process photographs while during his expeditions. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Rees said it isn't clear why Taylor took his camera into the wilderness.

"He kept a rough diary for a few years, but he never explained any of these things, never divulged much of himself," he said. "He was just curious."

Taylor used the river system to travel around the province and that meant lugging equipment with him.

One of Taylor's cameras is on display at the Provincial Archives of New Brunswick. (Vanessa Vander Valk/CBC)

"He had a canoe or more full of equipment," said Josh Green, Rees's co-author and a photo archivist at the Provincial Archives of New Brunswick.

"He had his portable darkroom, his chemicals, his camera, his negatives — that takes up at least a canoe right there," Green said.  

Despite the large load of equipment, Taylor travelled the province taking photos of the countryside and small villages like Hartland. 

"It's a pretty rough-and-ready setup that he was working with, but he brought back the earliest images that we have of the woods and some of the rural parts in New Brunswick," Green said. 

Taylor often hired guides from First Nations communities on his photographic expeditions. Pictured here are three Wolastoqi guides on the Tobique River, circa 1862. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick)

Taylor would often stop in towns to gather more glass and chemicals, so he could process photographs while continuing his expedition. 

"The only reason this was possible is that he had always travelled, in all these early expeditions especially, with a number of hired guides," said Green. 

Taylor often hired guides from First Nations communities, many of whom were photographed along the way. 

"He needed people who really knew how to navigate the rivers and knew where they were going, so he could do a complete loop around the province sometimes."

Josh Green, a photo archivist at the provincial archives, said George Taylor started painting once photography became easier. (Vanessa Vander Valk/CBC)

One photo features a campsite, where two guides are relaxing with Taylor's brother, John M. Taylor.

"We don't know where they are, but this is kind of the typical scene of what you might expect to see at a photographer's camp in the 1860s in New Brunswick," Green said. 

The exhibit runs until Oct. 4 at the provincial archives.

George Taylor was among the first photographers in New Brunswick. Based in Fredericton, he travelled around the province in the 1860s, taking some of the first photographs of communities such as Hartland, and much of the countryside.The provincial archives has about 900 of his glass negatives. 8:58

With files from Shift New Brunswick

