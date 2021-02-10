Farm known for taking visitors on llama hikes adds camel rides to the mix

The business that offered New Brunswickers a chance to go for long walks on the beach with a llama or alpaca is expanding to offer something a little more exotic.

Llama-zing Adventures has added a camel to its growing farmyard fleet.

"We're going to be doing camel rides when he's trained," said owner Josee Gautreau. "He's learning how to lay down right now. And once that's done, we can start saddle-training him. And putting pressure on his back. He's doing pretty good so far."

Owner Josée Gautreau says her llama and alpaca hikes have been a big hit. She plans to offer camel rides on those outings later this year. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

According to Gautreau, four-year-old "Shamy" is one of only two camels in New Brunswick. The other resides at the Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton.

Purchased from a private farm outside of Fredericton a few days after Christmas, Shamy now lives on Gautreau's farm near Haute-Aboujagane, outside of Shediac.

The dromedary camel towers over the rest of his farmyard friends, but he's outnumbered by the ever expanding menagerie.

Camel rides coming to join the llama hikers near Shediac this summer CBC News New Brunswick Video 1:57 Llama-zing Adventures has added a camel to its barnyard fleet. One of only two in the province, "Shamy" is being trained to offer rides and accompany hikers in the summer. 1:57

Since opening with just two alpacas and two llamas six months ago Gautreau has had to triple the number of animals available to go on hikes to meet customer demand.

"We got fully booked within the first week of being open for the whole summer," said Gautreau.

Shamy the camel is the latest edition to Llama-zing Adventures. He's one of only two camels currently in New Brunswick. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Customer demand skyrocketed during the pandemic with New Brunswickers eager for something novel but close to home. Selfies with llamas and alpacas on the beach or in the forest fit that bill.

But it was a lot for just four animals to handle leading to long wait times between when customers booked a hike and when they could actually go.

There's now a dozen llamas and alpacas on the farm, including a stud, and some babies on the way. A pair of emus also dart amid the herd.

Gautreau expects there are enough animals for everyone now.

Snowshoe hikes with llamas and alpacas have replaced walks on the beach during the winter months at Llama-zing adventures (Submitted by Monica Cormier)

Gautreau is also looking to purchase a bigger facility with more acreage, something she hopes will be finalized by summer.

But despite the winter weather, the demand for llama hikes hasn't slowed. While beach walks are on hold until summer returns, snowshoeing through the forest is just as popular.

"That's definitely one of the funniest parts," said Monica Cormier, who now works full-time guiding customers on their hikes. "We go out in the trails. There are endless woods. It makes for the cutest pictures. It just looks like a winter wonderland out there."

Monica Cormier works with Llama-zing adventures as a guide. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Gautreau says she's already looking for a second camel to keep Shamy company, but notes "they're not cheap." Gautreau says camels require specific documentation in Canada, but as Shamy was already documented, his papers came with him as a part of his sale. She's hoping to find a similar camel elsewhere in Canada.

Depending on how Shamy takes to his training, Gautreau says it could be a few months before camels will make an appearance on the trails and beaches.