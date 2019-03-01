Cambridge-Narrows welcomes a new rink with a variety of purposes

Students in Cambridge Narrows have a new reason to head outside this winter.

Cambridge-Narrows Community School officially opened its outdoor skating rink Friday.

It's named the Tamarack Gardens Community Facility, in reference to the Tamarack Gardens, a rink that used to exist in the community about 70 kilometres east of Fredericton on Washademoak Lake.

The rink is the result of a Canada 150 grant of $50,000, which the school received for a legacy project.

Jennifer Keating, the former vice-principal at the school, said students decided what the project would be.

English classes came up with several ideas and the student body voted on them. The skating rink won.

"The fact that they would have the rink and have access to it on a regular basis was a really big deal," Keating said.

The rink was built with the help of students and community members.

Beyond skating

Oromocto Education Centre school director Gina Dunnett said the rink will go beyond just providing a place for students to skate.

"Kids will be able to use it during the day with supervision, [the] community will be able to use it outside school hours," said Dunnett.

"it's also going to serve as a basketball court, possibly a skateboard park in the summer, so lots of opportunities for people to come and be physical."

Cambridge Narrows Community School celebrates the grand opening of a new school/​community skating rink located on school grounds. Named the Tamarack Gardens Community Facility, construction of the new rink was carried out as the result of a $50,000 Canada 150 grant. 1:00

Grade 4 student Ethan Legassee said he's excited about the idea of a skate park in summer.

"I'm not the best skater," said Legassee.

Lisa Wiechmann, a Grade 12 student, is also excited about summer events.

"I'm heavily involved in our basketball program here at school, as well as some of my friends," she said. "Not as much skating in the winter time."