Cambridge-Narrows welcomes a new rink with a variety of purposes
The rink is the result of a $50,000 Canada 150 grant given to the school for a legacy project
Students in Cambridge Narrows have a new reason to head outside this winter.
Cambridge-Narrows Community School officially opened its outdoor skating rink Friday.
It's named the Tamarack Gardens Community Facility, in reference to the Tamarack Gardens, a rink that used to exist in the community about 70 kilometres east of Fredericton on Washademoak Lake.
The rink is the result of a Canada 150 grant of $50,000, which the school received for a legacy project.
Jennifer Keating, the former vice-principal at the school, said students decided what the project would be.
English classes came up with several ideas and the student body voted on them. The skating rink won.
"The fact that they would have the rink and have access to it on a regular basis was a really big deal," Keating said.
The rink was built with the help of students and community members.
Beyond skating
Oromocto Education Centre school director Gina Dunnett said the rink will go beyond just providing a place for students to skate.
"Kids will be able to use it during the day with supervision, [the] community will be able to use it outside school hours," said Dunnett.
"it's also going to serve as a basketball court, possibly a skateboard park in the summer, so lots of opportunities for people to come and be physical."
Grade 4 student Ethan Legassee said he's excited about the idea of a skate park in summer.
"I'm not the best skater," said Legassee.
Lisa Wiechmann, a Grade 12 student, is also excited about summer events.
"I'm heavily involved in our basketball program here at school, as well as some of my friends," she said. "Not as much skating in the winter time."
With files from Graham Thompson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.