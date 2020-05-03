Officers who stopped, arrested Calvin Lewis testify as murder trial continues

RCMP officers involved in stopping and arresting Calvin Lewis after he allegedly killed his partner in May 2020 testified as the trial continued Thursday in Moncton.

Lewis is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2, 2020, stabbing death of Tina Tingley-McAleer in Hillsborough, south of Moncton.

Lewis has admitted he killed the 43-year-old but doesn't admit he intended to kill her. Intent is a key component of a first-degree murder charge, which is a homicide that's planned and deliberate.

The trial by judge alone began Wednesday with six witnesses testifying who were family or friends of Tingley-McAleer.

Lewis called 911 shortly after the alleged crime, telling the operator he had stabbed Tingley-McAleer and meant to kill her. A recording of the call was played to the judge Wednesday.

After the call, he fled the area in a van that RCMP Const. Christopher Plomp came across shortly after. Lewis stopped at about 10:30 a.m. on Petersfield Road in Hillsborough.

Plomp said Lewis got out of the van, put his hands in the air and said, "'The knife is in the van."

He said he carried out a brief search of the van and saw a knife with a decorative handle but left it for a more detailed search of the van.

RCMP Const. Jean-Luc Robichaud was second to testify, saying he was the one who arrested Lewis and drove him to Moncton.

"He was surprisingly co-operative, he wasn't agitated or anything," Robichaud said. "He was really calm. At one point he mentioned the knife was in the van."

En route, he was told by radio that Tingley-McAleer had died. While driving in Moncton near the courthouse, Lewis told the officer: "You know what, the sad part of all this is that | truly lover her. Can | get my wallet?"

Tingley-McAleer's son Daniel Tingley was the third witness to testify Thursday. He had lived with Lewis, though it wasn't clear from the testimony when that was.

He testified he set up a GoPro camera in the home around Christmas 2019 that recorded Lewis walking around muttering late at night, sometimes carrying a knife.

Tingley testified that he set up the camera in a shoe because it was happening regularly. No footage was entered as evidence.

He also testified that about two weeks before her death, he went to his mother's Hillsborough home after she called her sister Laura Tingley.

He said his mother had a cut hand that was wrapped in a towel.

Repeated threats

On Wednesday, six witnesses testified. Several family members and friends of Tingley-McAleer said Lewis had repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Shane Brady, Lewis's son who lived with the two prior to her death, said his father was "very abusive toward her."

He described an incident where Lewis picked up a knife and threatened Tingley-McAleer, ultimately cutting her about two weeks before her death.

It wasn't clear if the incident is the same one Daniel Tingley described.

Tina Tingley-McAleer was a mother of three and grandmother of six. (Submitted/Jeanne Duff)

Lewis had been charged with assaulting Tingley-McAleer and was sentenced just a month before her death.

Tammy Tingley-Stoddard said Tingley-McAleer was her best friend. She said she lived with her friend while Lewis was in custody prior to his plea. During that time, she testified she heard Lewis's calls to Tingley-McAleer.

"'Tina, you know why you're going to die? You know why I'm going to kill you when I get out? You put me in here, you know why you gotta die, right?' I heard him say stuff like that," Tingley-Stoddard said on Wednesday.

An autopsy found Tingley-McAleer had 32 stab and cut wounds, including to her heart and lungs, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday afternoon.