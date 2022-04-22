Psychiatrist says man who fatally stabbed partner likely had drug-induced psychosis

A psychiatrist who evaluated Calvin Lewis says the man accused of murdering his partner two years ago likely experienced drug-induced psychosis at the time of the alleged crime.

"I would say it was highly probable that he had drug-induced psychosis," Dr. Ralph Holly, a psychiatrist at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, testified Thursday.

Lewis is charged in the death of Tingley-McAleer, on May 2, 2020, in their Hillsborough home south of Moncton.

Lewis admits he stabbed and killed her, though denies he intended to kill her. The defence has asked questions of other witnesses throughout the trial about his drug use, staying awake for extended periods, hallucinations and other erratic behaviour.

Doctor evaluated Lewis in 2020

Holly was the second defence witness to testify as the trial by judge alone continued for a fifth day.

Holly carried out a court-ordered evaluation of Lewis in 2020 at the province's only forensic psychiatry centre. He was originally expected to be called to testify by the Crown, though was instead called by the defence.

Holly also reviewed the evidence in the case, listened to testimony from Lewis and watched his interview with police following the alleged murder.

He testified that based on that review, he believes Lewis likely had psychosis related to his frequent use of Methamphetamine, an antisocial disorder, personality disorder and paranoid disorder.

Lewis has admitted he stabbed his partner at their Hillsborough home on May 2, 2020. (Maeve McFadden/CBC)

Lewis testified he used meth daily, taking tablets sometimes 10 to 15 times a day. He also regularly used cannabis and Percocet painkillers.

Holly pointed to testimony from witnesses who said Lewis would wander around his home muttering, talked about hearing people in walls, would jump from subject to subject, believed Tingley-McAleer and others were plotting to kill him, and experienced hallucinations such as thinking there were people hiding in a closet.

Lewis testified he killed Tingley-McAleer after finding a needle filled with an unknown substance in their home he believed she would use to kill him. Lewis testified neither of them used intravenous drugs.

Holly testified the needle "could be" one example of Lewis believing something that wasn't reality.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Dysart, who is presiding over the trial, asked Holly whether the needle could be a product of psychosis because nobody saw it.

"Maybe," Holly said.

The defence has pointed to a statement Lewis made while being transported to a police station after his arrest.

"You know what, the sad part of all this is that I truly love[d] her. Can I get my wallet?" Lewis said during the drive.

His defence lawyers have suggested the switch from one subject to another so rapidly is a sign of his mental state.

Tina Tingley-McAleer, left, is pictured with Jeanne Duff, who said her friend was a kind, adventurous person. (Submitted/Jeanne Duff)

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham asked Holly prior to a lunch break whether based on his review of the evidence if he believes drug-induced psychosis is a realistic explanation for Lewis "losing it" in response to a perceived threat from Tingley-McAleer.

"Yes," Holly said, adding it was likely other factors contributed to it.

The trial began Wednesday last week and heard testimony from 10 Crown witnesses, many who testified that Lewis repeatedly threatened to stab and kill Tingley-McAleer.

An autopsy found Tingley-McAleer had 32 stab and cut wounds, including to her heart and lungs.