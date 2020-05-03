Crown says it failed to prove first-degree murder as Calvin Lewis trial resumes

Crown prosecutors at Calvin Lewis's trial in Moncton have conceded they failed to prove he committed first-degree murder when he killed Tina Tingley-McAleer in May 2020.

His trial on that charge began in April and resumed Wednesday for closing arguments.

Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart said two concessions were made in filings by Crown and defence lawyers ahead of the resumption of the trial.

Prosecutors acknowledged the evidence presented does not support the charge of first-degree murder, which is a homicide that's planned and deliberate.

The defence also conceded the Crown proved second-degree murder but argue Lewis was provoked by the victim.

Tina Tingley-McAleer, left, is shown with her friend Jeanne Duff. (Submitted/Jeanne Duff)

The judge said that leaves the main issue whether this provocation defence applies.

Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque said provocation is a partial defence that doesn't fully reduce his guilt but could reduce the charge he's convicted on to manslaughter.

Lewis has admitted killing Tingley-McAleer in Hillsborough, south of Moncton, but testified he didn't intend to do so. He said he believed the 43-year-old planned to kill him.

The trial by judge alone began April 20 and heard testimony from 10 Crown witnesses and two defence witnesses, including Lewis himself, over seven days.

The trial was adjourned for months as defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors weighed calling further evidence.

Ultimately, no further evidence was presented and closing arguments began Wednesday.

Crown witnesses have testified that there were regular arguments, and that Lewis had a history of threatening to kill Tingley-McAleer with a knife.

An autopsy found Tingley-McAleer had 32 stab and cut wounds, including to her heart and lungs, the statement of facts says.

Lewis testified he used meth daily, taking tablets sometimes 10 to 15 times a day. He also regularly used cannabis and Percocet painkillers.

He testified he believed Tingley-McAleer was plotting to kill him. Others testified Lewis would wander around his home muttering, talked about hearing people in walls, and would jump from subject to subject.