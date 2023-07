Killer must serve 15 years before eligible for parole, judge rules

A southeast New Brunswick man who fatally stabbed his partner 32 times will be eligible to seek parole after serving 15 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Calvin Andrew Lewis, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder in the May 2, 2020, death of Tina Tingley-McAleer in Hillsborough, south of Moncton.

Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart sentenced Lewis to life in prison and ruled on when Lewis would become eligible for parole.

"This was a truly heinous crime committed against a vulnerable person who had been repeatedly threatened by the offender," Dysart said.

The judge said the crime caused an unspeakable loss for Tingley-McAleer's family and friends and that the sentence would not bring the 43-year-old back.

WATCH | 'I don't think he should ever get out.' Victim's daughter speaks: