Killer must serve 15 years before eligible for parole, judge rules

A southeast New Brunswick man who fatally stabbed his partner 32 times will be eligible to seek parole after serving 15 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Calvin Andrew Lewis, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder in the May 2, 2020, death of Tina Tingley-McAleer in Hillsborough, south of Moncton.

Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart sentenced Lewis to life in prison and ruled on when Lewis would become eligible for parole.

"This was a truly heinous crime committed against a vulnerable person who had been repeatedly threatened by the offender," Dysart said.

The judge said the crime caused an unspeakable loss for Tingley-McAleer's family and friends and that the sentence would not bring the 43-year-old back.

Tingley-McAleer's daughter, Samantha Sanford, told reporters outside the courthouse the sentence was what she expected.

"Nothing is enough," Sanford said. "The judge did a great job. He was very clear in his decision and what he said made sense, but I don't think [Lewis] should ever get out."

Lewis has already filed a notice to appeal his conviction.

Lewis said nothing Tuesday when given the chance to speak by the judge just before the decision was issued.

Crown prosecutors were seeking up to 20 years before Lewis could seek parole. His defence lawyers were seeking the minimum 10 years.

Dysart ruled that the brutal nature of the crime, Lewis's lengthy violent criminal record and other factors meant parole eligibility should be higher than the minimum, but said his mental health issues allowed for less than what the Crown had sought.

Dysart also said his record and age meant Lewis had little prospect of rehabilitation, one of several factors judges consider in sentencing. The judge said there is a "significant risk" Lewis would reoffend.

He said he needed to impose a sentence in line with what others have received for similar crimes, ruling the appropriate eligibility time would be 15 years, however there's no guarantee the Parole Board of Canada would grant it.

Tina Tingley-McAleer, left, is pictured with her friend Jeanne Duff. (Submitted/Jeanne Duff)

The decision ends the trial that began in April last year on a charge of first-degree murder that had testimony from 13 witnesses.

Lewis admitted to fatally stabbing Tingley-McAleer in their Hillsborough home, but testified that he was provoked into the act because he believed she planned to kill him. The judge ultimately rejected that defence and found him guilty of second-degree murder.

The two were in a relationship for about two years, which an agreed statement of facts described as marked by frequent arguments and drug use by both of them.

A psychiatrist testified that Lewis likely experienced psychosis related to his frequent use of methamphetamine and said he likely had an antisocial disorder, personality disorder and paranoid disorder.

However, the judge previously ruled there was insufficient evidence to conclude Lewis was psychotic on the morning of the murder.

A lawyer representing Lewis declined to comment Wednesday.