Say hello to Calum, Saint John's first 2019 baby

The first baby of 2019 born in Saint John — and the second born in New Brunswick — was born at 12:42 a.m to proud parents Tanya and Leigh Cameron of Grand Bay-Westfield.

Calum Cameron weighs seven pounds and five ounces. He was born at Saint John Regional Hospital.

Calum has a 13-year-old sister.

"It's exciting to have a new baby in the house again," said father Leigh Cameron.