Fredericton call centre confirms case among its employees

The province has three more cases of COVID-19, brining the total to 101, said a news release Sunday.

The cases were identified in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions.

In the news release the province reminded residents to self-isolate at home, keep travel to a strict minimum, and avoid all non-essential errands.

"Enforcement officers are now fining people for violating the mandatory order," the release said. "Failing to obey the order has serious consequences."

The release says fines range from $292.50 to $10,200.

The release said playgrounds are closed, but municipal public parks and walking trails are open.

People going outside must keep two-metres away from each other and "not form a crowd," the release said.

New Brunswick has done 195 new tests since Saturday, with a total of 5217 negative tests.

No new recoveries, investigation continues

Of the 101 cases, 58 are travel-related, 32 are close contacts of confirmed cases and five cases are the result of community transmission. The province is still investigating the mode of transmission of six cases.

The number of people who recovered for the infection remains at 28.

The new cases, which are under investigation, are:

A person aged 40-49 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

A person aged 30-39 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

A person aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, asked New Brunswickers to be "sensible" and "kind."

"I urge you to think about your mental health the same way. Take care of yourselves so you can take care of others."

In the release, Premier Blaine Higgs said there will be more cases.

"That is why we are doing everything we can to fight this," he said.

Higgs thanked politicians of all parties for being "united."

"We have all put politics aside to make the tough decisions. It has been a shining example in this country of how politicians from different stripes can work together," he said.

Fredericton call centre confirms case among its employees

An employee at the CIBC call centre at King's Place in Fredericton has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed Sunday.

"Enhanced cleaning has been completed at the location in addition to our ongoing cleaning measures," said CIBC spokesperson Trish Tervit in an emailed statement.

"We have notified local public health officials and are following their protocols."

King's Place property manager says tenants got emails alerting them of the case. (CBC News)

Property manager for King's Place Stephanie O'Regan said she was notified by Public Health of the positive case on Friday night.

She said an email was sent out to all tenants in the building this weekend notifying them of the positive case.

O'Regan said the entire floor the call centre is located on has been deep cleaned, and so have all of the building's common areas.

Public Health spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane said Saturday the province can not comment about this case.