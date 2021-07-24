Cheese recalled for listeria monocytogenes contamination

Cahill's brand of Original Irish Porter Cheese has been recalled due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The product produced by Tree of Life Canada ULC has been distributed in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Québec.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency testing.

Pictured here is the 2.27 kg brand of cheese which has been recalled. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Two specific items from the brand have been recalled:

2.27 kilogram size with UPC 00034463010160 with code 22-JA-13

21125

21125 200 gram size with UPC 00034463016056 with code 21-DE-13

21126

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

In particular, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the retailer.